Politics

Trump admin’s first oil and gas-lease sales nets nearly $40 million for U.S. coffers

Trump's 'commonsense, pro-growth policies' are seeing results, Secretary Burgum said

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Published
DOGE is modernizing an 'inefficient' federal government: Doug Burgum Video

DOGE is modernizing an 'inefficient' federal government: Doug Burgum

Secretary of Interior Doug Burgum discusses DOGE's impact on his department on 'America Reports.'

The Interior Department announced Thursday that in the first three months of 2025, the federal government brought in nearly $40 million in revenue from oil and gas lease sales on public land.

The development proves the worth of President Donald Trump’s vision to unleash American energy dominance, a top official said.

"This quarter’s lease sales demonstrate Interior’s unwavering commitment to fostering American Energy Dominance, and we are grateful to those who produce energy on federal lands," Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said in a statement.

Pumpjack in New Mexico

A pumpjack as seen on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Tatum, New Mexico. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)

"By building on the commonsense, pro-growth policies of the Trump administration, we’re ensuring public lands are being used to their fullest potential to support national security, economic strength and livelihood of the American people." 

Doug Burgum touts ruling that found Greenpeace liable: 'Timely and appropriate outcome' Video

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which falls under Burgum’s auspices, leased 34 land parcels for fossil fuel development since January.

Those 25,038 acres brought in $39,007,609 in total receipts.

The revenues will be divided between the feds and each particular state where the leases were sold.

Bradford PA oil pumpjack

An oil pumpjack operates in the drive-thru area of a McDonald's in Bradford, Pennsylvania. (Reuters)

States receiving the windfalls include Montana, North Dakota, New Mexico, Wyoming and Nevada.

The Interior Department said in a statement that the sales were in concert with Trump’s Executive Order 14154: "Unleashing American Energy." 

Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas.

Pump jacks operate in front of a drilling rig in an oil field in Midland, Texas. (Reuters/Nick Oxford)

The department assured that the various parcels will be developed in alignment with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 – an environmental quality and impact law spearheaded by former Sen. Scoop Jackson, D-Wash.

The leases have a one-decade lifespan and "as long thereafter as there is production of oil and gas in paying quantities."

The feds will are also entitled to a 16.67% royalty.

