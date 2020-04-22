Trump administration launches border wall website with interactive construction map

The Trump administration on Wednesday launched an interactive map of the ever-expanding wall at the southern border -- as the administration looks to show the progress it has made on President Trump’s signature 2016 campaign promise.

“President Trump is delivering on his promise to build a border wall system to secure the border,” Acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan said in a statement. “Border security is national security and a strong border wall system is critical to keeping our nation safe.”

IN SAN DIEGO, OFFICIALS SAY NEW WALL IS HELPING BRING BORDER NUMBERS DOWN

The website features a video of continuing construction at various parts of the border, as well as an interactive map that readers can zoom in on and see the stages of wall development across the border.

It shows areas that are built, under construction and that are at various stages of preconstruction. It allows users to type in specific areas and see the state of construction in moments.

It also keeps the reader up to date with the cumulative construction of the wall at the border. According to the site on Wednesday, approximately 170 miles have been built since January 2017, and about 237,000 tons of steel and 335,000 cubic yards of concrete have been used in construction.

A CBP official told Fox News last month that wall construction schedules have so far not been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

BORDER WALL PROGRESS: WHAT'S BEEN BUILT SO FAR?

Most of that construction has taken place in areas where some sort of old or dilapidated barrier already existed. But officials have argued that new 30-foot structures -- that include cameras, anti-climb tech and access roads -- are so different from old landing mat barriers, they should be classified as “new wall.”

Much of 2018 and 2019 was spent securing and appropriating the funding necessary for the wall -- and officials say that the money is now there for the wall to be built.

But it is still not clear if the administration will meet the goal of 450 miles constructed or under construction by the end of the year that Trump has set as he seeks to convince supporters that the wall is being built.