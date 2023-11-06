Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

The true cost of a general election campaign

Off-year elections are relatively dirt cheap compared to price tag for presidential cycles

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
close
Kentucky's Daniel Cameron makes final pitch to voters ahead of Election Day Video

Kentucky's Daniel Cameron makes final pitch to voters ahead of Election Day

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the Republican nominee for governor of the commonwealth, is making his final pitch to voters ahead of Election Day as his bid to unseat the Democrat incumbent remains in a dead heat.

TV, radio, and digital ads, mailers, bumper stickers and yard signs.

A lot goes into getting the message out when running for elective office. 

But wait, there is plenty more to tally up.

Campaign staff, advisers and consultants, polling, grassroots outreach, get-out-the-vote efforts, and travel - they all cost money, and it all adds up.

FIVE REASONS TO KEEP YOUR EYES ON VIRGINIA ON ELECTION DAY 2023

Florida "I voted" sticker

File photo of an "I voted" sticker in Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

It even takes money to raise cash, as fundraising is far from free.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This year's off-year elections - including the governors races in Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi, and the legislative showdowns in Virginia and New Jersey, are relatively dirt cheap compared to presidential election cycles.

Woman voting in Utah

Multiple articles from major liberal media outlets argued that America's voting system needs to be altered. (GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images)

There was roughly $14 billion in political spending in the 2020 election, doubling the price tag for the 2016 cycle.

The 2024 elections are expected to break records once again - with more than $10 billion forecast to be dished out on ad spending alone.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

More from Politics