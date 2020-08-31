Gowdy fires back at Wisconsin gov over Trump Kenosha visit: 'That's what presidents do'

Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy slammed Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Monday after he urged President Trump to reconsider his plans to travel to Kenosha on Tuesday.

In an interview on "The Daily Briefing," Gowdy said that people of "good conscience" would respect Trump's scheduled visit, during which he is expected to assess the damage caused by rioting that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake,

"80% of Americans do not view this issue as Black-and-White, Republican-Democrat, it is an American issue," explained Gowdy, the former chair of the House Oversight Commitee.

The argument can be separated into "people of good conscience versus who are not of good conscience," Gowdy said, "and people of good conscience did not mind when President Obama came and helped us heal in Charleston [after the Emanuel AME Church shooting in 2015]. I don't think they will mind if President Trump makes the effort to show respect to Jacob Blake and his family. That's what presidents do."

Over the weekend, Evers urged Trump to cancel his scheduled visit, citing concerns that the president's trip "will only hinder our healing" and delay "our work to overcome division and move forward together."

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the visit Monday, saying “This president shows up" for "hurting" communities.

“He showed up this weekend in Texas, he showed up in Louisiana, he’s showing up in Kenosha tomorrow," she said.

"Whether people like it or not, Donald Trump is the president, and ... he went to Louisiana and Texas [after Hurricane Laura]," Gowdy agreed. "Did the Democrats have a problem with that in the aftermath of the hurricane? That's what presidents do."

President Trump "has shot no one, he has not set anything on fire or shot anyone," Gowdy argued.

"The reality is, they just don't want him to be the president."