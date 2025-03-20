Trans activist accused of witnessing sexual misconduct of minors leads chaplain prayer in Maine legislature

Maine Democrats, who censured a Republican lawmaker last month over an online comment about a transgender student in sports, reportedly selected transgender activist Quinn Gormley — who was accused of witnessing sexual misconduct with minors in 2023 and now claims to be a seminarian — to lead the state House of Representatives in prayer Thursday morning.

"Let us be in the spirit of solemnity," Gormley said in the opening prayer. "Your great holiness, I pray here today for these leaders in our state may they approach their work with regard for the dignity of all the people they serve. May they understand that diversity is the intent of the design, and may they have the wisdom to know that the path to justice begins with humility and travels through mercy. In the name of all that is sacred and good in this world, I pray, amen."

Maine Wire first reported on the prayer and published the story behind the accusations of sexual misconduct involving minors when Gormley was working with A Maine Transgender Network, Inc., an advocacy organization for transgender people.

In that report, Gormley, a former leader in the Maine Transgender Network, was accused of witnessing inappropriate sexual behavior among minors on a Discord server for its youth program. The allegations, made by former member Sampson Spadafore, involved minors crossing sexual boundaries, though it was clarified that no adults were involved in the misconduct.

Gormley — the clinical chaplain at MaineHealth Medical Center, according to Gormley's LinkedIn profile — later went on a sabbatical from the organization, according to the report, and was replaced by Bre Kidman, a self-identified "queer feminist mermaid" who ran unsuccessfully in the Senate Democratic primary in 2020.

Liberal Gov. Janet Mills and Democratic lawmakers have consulted the transgender network, including Gormley, on several bills in the last several years involving expanding minors' access to gender transition treatments. The Maine Department of Education also endorses the Maine Transgender Network as a valuable resource for parents and students.

"I got to do something really cool this morning! I was honored to be the clergy of the day for the Maine House today. So good to see familiar faces! And even though it looked different than I imagined for my first time, it was nice to speak in that chamber," Gormley, whose bio on LinkedIn says "Transgender Death Educator, Clinical Chaplain, Anti-Violence Advocate, Recovering Lobbyist," wrote Thursday on the platform.

Meanwhile, Maine State Rep. Laurel Libby, who has become a key figure in the state’s ongoing battle over transgender inclusion in girls’ sports, is not allowed to speak or vote on the state’s House of Representatives floor.

Libby was censured by the Maine House of Representatives’ Democrat majority and House Speaker Ryan Fecteau for a February social media post in which she pointed out a trans athlete who won a girls’ pole-vaulting event. Fecteau and Maine Democrats censured Libby on the basis that the athlete she identified by name and with a photograph was a minor. But Libby has argued that the athlete had already been identified in other social media posts.

"It's a remarkable double standard as there are public photos of this individual in many places, on social media and even some posted by his school, and so yes, this post went viral, but this was an individual who participated in a public event, who publicly stood on a podium and accepted a championship medal that rightfully belonged to the girls standing on the second-place spot," Libby previously told Fox News Digital. Libby has since filed a lawsuit against Fecteau, seeking to regain her voting and speaking rights.

Maine has become ground zero for what President Donald Trump has touted as gender extremism ever since his spat with the governor last month over her refusal to enforce his executive order barring biological men from competing in women's sports. This week, Trump escalated his demands that Maine adhere to the ban or face federal prosecution. Trump previously threatened to pull federal funds from the state's education programs.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Maine House Democrats for comment.