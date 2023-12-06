House Judiciary investigating whether Fulton County DA Fani Willis 'coordinated' with Jan 6 committee

The House Judiciary Committee launched an investigation this week into whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis coordinated with the House January 6 Committee in their investigations.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., are leading the probe after learning that Willis’ office "coordinated its investigative actions with the partisan Select Committee."

The lawmakers say Willis asked the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 to share evidence with her office.

Willis was investigating former President Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

She charged Trump in August with one count of violation of the Georgia RICO Act, three counts of criminal solicitation, six counts of criminal conspiracy, one count of filing false documents and two counts of making false statements. Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts.

But Jordan and Loudermilk said the new information "raises additional questions relevant to the Committee's oversight of Willis's politically motivated prosecution of a former President of the United States and several former senior federal officials."

"The coordination between Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis, and Pelosi's January 6 Select Committee, should be concerning to everyone," Loudermilk said in a statement. "This new information raises questions about Willis' and Thompson's commitment to due process, and whether House Rules were violated when the Select Committee failed to properly disclose this material."

He added: "We have serious concerns about this behavior and we are seeking the truth."

Jordan and Loudermilk sent letters to Willis and former Jan. 6 Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.

Thompson said he received the letter and said it contained "significant factual errors."

"As I have said time and again, the [Jan. 6 committee] archived its official records in accordance with House rules," Thompson told NBC News. "Only the Committee on House Administration is in possession of these records and Mr. Loudermilk is fully aware of this."