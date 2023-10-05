Top med school promoting curriculum that Body Mass Index is steeped in racism, promotes puberty blockers

FIRST ON FOX: The Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, Missouri offered a summer course titled "Health Equity and Justice," which a medical and political advocacy group tells Fox News Digital is coupled with a controversial "Care of Transgender Patients" curriculum that promotes an "alarming" progressive gender agenda.

Powerpoint presentation slides obtained by Fox News Digital show the school urging students in August to advocate for cross-sex hormones despite acknowledging the lack of evidence on its neural impact and admitting its effect on neural circuity is "unknown."

In another slide discussing "health equity", a course claims that nutrition is tainted by racism. The slide contains a TikTok video explaining that the white doctor who first determined how many calories a day are needed in order to survive, Dr. Lionel Bradley Pett, "found out exactly what it took to keep the human body alive by starving native children to death."

After the speaker in the TikTok video outlines experiments carried out in Canada, he concludes by saying, "And that’s how the deaths of indigenous children became today’s moment in White History. Happy Indigenous Heritage Month."

DIVERSITY TEACHER SAYS HE WANTS TO 'BURN THINGS DOWN' FOR EQUITY AGENDA AFTER STAFF TRASHES HIS DEI CLASS

A few slides later, the presentation claims that BMI (Body Mass Index) should stand for "badly mistaken idea" because "current BMIs are based on the imagined ‘ideal’ caucasian and do not consider a person’s gender or ethnicity."

"There is no disputing that individuals who have high body mass index (BMI) have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease," Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, chairman of Do No Harm, told Fox News Digital.

ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION THROWS DOWN GAUNTLET ON CRT, DEMANDS PUBLIC SCHOOLS TURN OVER MATERIALS

"Trying to deny this well-established observation is counterproductive and unscientific. While there is no reason to discriminate against individuals who have high body mass index, it is equally important not to dismiss the significance of BMI concerns, especially in children. Providing interventions that educate children about healthy eating habits is crucial for their long-term well-being."

Goldfarb told Fox News Digital that the curriculum "appears to actively promote highly political and divisive ideologies to its students."

WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY IN ST. LOUIS: 'PROFESSIONALISM' IS RACIST

"Most concerning is their persistent advocacy for the use of puberty blockers in children, a stance that now violates Missouri law, which opposes such treatment for children," Goldfarb said. "This law aligns with the best scientific evidence, as determined by five European nations whose healthcare systems have conducted thorough and systematic research.".

Washington University did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a September statement, the university's controversial transgender center said it will "no longer prescribe puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones to minors for purposes of gender transition" due to the new Missouri state law that "created a new legal claim for patients who received these medications as minors."

Goldfarb warned Fox News Digital in that med schools across the country are "devoting more and more time to these social and political issues, leaving less time for the study of medicine."

Last year, a lecturer at the Washington University med school was caught on camera warning students, also as part of the "Health Equity & Justice" curriculum, that if they try to debate her on critical race theory and "systemic oppression," she "will shut that s--- down real fast."