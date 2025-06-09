Expand / Collapse search
Tom Cotton pushes new crackdown on pro-immigration rioters in Los Angeles, citing ICE assaults

Arkansas senator proposes deportation for foreign nationals convicted of protest crimes

By Morgan Phillips Fox News
Published
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss Democrats' response to the anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles after the city went up in flames. 

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Tom Cotton is renewing his hard-line stance on civil unrest, this time targeting riots tied to immigration enforcement protests in Los Angeles.

The Arkansas Republican, who drew widespread criticism for urging military intervention during the 2020 racial justice riots, is now introducing two new bills designed to impose strict penalties on violent protesters – particularly those who target federal agents or are in the country illegally.

"Rioters who assault ICE officers and engage in acts of violence should face stiff consequences," Cotton said in a statement. "My bill makes clear that Americans will not tolerate lawless rioting and is a guardrail from pro-crime prosecutors that fail to enforce the law."

One of Cotton’s proposed measures, the No Visas for Violent Criminals Act, would automatically revoke visas and trigger deportation for any foreign national convicted of a crime during a protest. That includes offenses like blocking traffic or defacing public property.

POSSE COMITATUS ACT AT CENTER OF TRUMP-NEWSOM NATIONAL GUARD DISPUTE IN LA

Cotton arrives to Homeland Security Committee meeting

Sen. Tom Cotton is renewing his hard-line stance on civil unrest, this time targeting riots tied to immigration enforcement protests in Los Angeles. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Another, the Mitigating Extreme Lawlessness and Threats Act, would increase the maximum punishment for participation in a riot from five years to 10 years and establish a mandatory minimum of one year in prison for participating in any riot-related act of violence and or assaulting a member of federal law enforcement. 

Appearing on Fox News Monday, Cotton argued it was not the deployment of federal resources or deportation efforts that were "provocative," but rather the behavior of protesters.

"It's not provocative to enforce federal law. It's not provocative to do what President Trump campaigned on," he said.

"What's provocative is to have all of these illegal aliens setting cars on fire while waving foreign flags – and now being joined by professional agitators from Antifa and pro-Hamas sympathizers."

Critics have claimed President Donald Trump broke federal law by sending in some 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles without approval from California Gov. Gavin Newsom. However, Cotton claimed the law was on the president’s side.

People attend a rally against the detention of SEIU California and SEIU-USWW union president David Huerta amid federal immigration sweeps, with the Los Angeles City Hall in the background, in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 9, 2025.

Los Angeles anti-ICE protests continued on Monday after a weekend at times marked by violence. (REUTERS/David Ryder)

MUSK DOES IMMEDIATE 180 ON TRUMP AS SOON AS LA RIOTS RAGE

"The law is entirely clear," he said. "The National Guard, traditionally operating under governors’ authorities, can be federalized and can be used by the president to restore basic order and to enforce federal law."

In 2020, Cotton penned a now-infamous op-ed in The New York Times titled "Send in the Troops," advocating for an "overwhelming show of force" to quell the unrest following George Floyd’s death. The Times initially stood by the piece, citing free speech and diverse viewpoints, but later reversed course, claiming the essay "fell short of our standards and should not have been published."

Members of the media report from Los Angeles Street where Waymo cars were burned yesterday, after the California National Guard was deployed by U.S. President Donald Trump as a response to protests against federal immigration sweeps, in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 9, 2025

Waymo cars were burned yesterday on Los Angeles streets after the California National Guard was deployed by President Donald Trump as a response to protests against federal immigration sweeps. (REUTERS/Jill Connelly)

This past weekend, Trump also hinted at the potential use of the Insurrection Act, saying he might deploy active-duty Marines to suppress ongoing demonstrations.

"The Insurrection Act was also a backstop for the National Guard to provide the president for use of active duty troops. President Trump has said we're not there yet, but he does stand by ready to do so if necessary. That's what I said," Cotton said. 

