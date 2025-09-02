Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Through the lens: See how veterans and DC residents rallied against Trump during Labor Day weekend

Multiple protests occurred around DC to protest President Trump during Labor Day weekend

By Emma Woodhead Fox News
  • national guard stands amongst protesters
    Image 1 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — National Guard members stood among protesters at Union Station.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • anti fascist protester
    Image 2 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — A protester wearing an anti-fascist hat demonstrated during a Labor Day protest.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • protester flies upside down flag
    Image 3 of 40

    Washington, Aug. 31 — A protester holds an American flag upside down, a sign of national distress, as an act of protest at Union Station.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • lone trump support at white house
    Image 4 of 40

    Washington, Aug. 31 — A lone Donald Trump supporter stood in Lafayette Park near the White House.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • national guard stand near protesters
    Image 5 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — National Guard members stood among protesters at Union Station.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • protester free dc sign
    Image 6 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — Protesters gathered at the D.C. Human Resources office in the Navy Yard neighborhood.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • protester at the national mall
    Image 7 of 40

    Washington, Aug. 30 — A protester held a sign in front of the National Guard and Metropolitan Police Department on the National Mall.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • protester with upside down stands in front of national guard truck
    Image 8 of 40

    Washington, Aug. 31 — A protester holds an American flag upside down, a sign of national distress, as an act of protest in front of the National Guard.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • Image 9 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — Protesters gathered at the D.C. Human Resources office in the Navy Yard neighborhood.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • military police at union station
    Image 10 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — National Guard members stood among protesters at Union Station. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • handmaids protest
    Image 11 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — A protester dressed as a handmaid demonstrated at the D.C. Human Resources office in the Navy Yard neighborhood during Labor Day protests.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • union station protester
    Image 12 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — A protester stood at Union Station during a Labor Day demonstration against the Trump administration.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • veteran shakes hands with national guard
    Image 13 of 40

    Washington, Aug. 31 — A veteran protesting President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard shook hands with a guardsman at Union Station.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • white house protesters
    Image 14 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — Protesters stood outside the White House to oppose President Donald Trump. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • protest signs in front of capitol building
    Image 15 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — Protesters gather at Union Station during a Labor Day demonstration against the Trump administration.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • protester at union station rings cowbell
    Image 16 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — Protesters gather at Union Station during a Labor Day demonstration against the Trump administration.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • suffragette protest
    Image 17 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — A woman dressed as a suffragette stood at Union Station during a protest. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • dc flag flies in front of national guard
    Image 18 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — The D.C. flag is displayed near the National Guard at Union Station. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • labor day protester at rally
    Image 19 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — Protesters gathered at the D.C. Human Resources office in the Navy Yard neighborhood.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • veteran at labor day protest
    Image 20 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — Veterans led a protest at the D.C. Human Resources office in the Navy Yard neighborhood for a Labor Day demonstration. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • protest flag displayed at union station
    Image 21 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — A flag was displayed at a protest against President Donald Trump. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • protester with bullhorn at labor dayprotest
    Image 22 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — Protesters gathered at the D.C. Human Resources office in the Navy Yard neighborhood. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • national guard at union station
    Image 23 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — National Guard members stood among protesters at Union Station.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • sign at labor day protest
    Image 24 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — Protesters gathered at the D.C. Human Resources office in the Navy Yard neighborhood.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • homeland security protester
    Image 25 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — Protesters gather at Union Station during a Labor Day demonstration against the Trump administration.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • protesters-dc-and-chicago-flags
    Image 26 of 40

    Washington, Aug. 31 — A group of protesters on electric unicycles rode through Lafayette Park near the White House carrying the Chicago and D.C. flags in protest of the National Guard.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • protesters-at-white-house
    Image 27 of 40

    Washington, Aug. 31 — A group of protesters on electric unicycles rode through Lafayette Park near the White House carrying the Chicago flag after President Donald Trump alluded to sending the National Guard to Chicago and other major U.S. cities.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • protest sign at union station
    Image 28 of 40

    Washington, Aug. 31 — Protesters gathered at Union Station to oppose President Donald Trump.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • veteran leads chant at labor dayprotest
    Image 29 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — Veterans led a protest at the D.C. Human Resources office in the Navy Yard neighborhood for a Labor Day demonstration.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • national guard protester
    Image 30 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — National Guard members stood among protesters at Union Station.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • veterans protest at union station
    Image 31 of 40

    Washington, Aug. 31 — Veterans led a protest at Union Station.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • national guard at union station protest
    Image 32 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — National Guard members stood among protesters at Union Station. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • labor day protester protests trump
    Image 33 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — Protesters gathered at the D.C. Human Resources office in the Navy Yard neighborhood for Labor Day.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • veterans leads labor day protest in navy yard
    Image 34 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — Protesters gathered at the D.C. Human Resources office in the Navy Yard neighborhood. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • labor day protest in navy yard
    Image 35 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — Protesters gathered at the D.C. Human Resources office in the Navy Yard neighborhood for Labor Day. (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • labor day protesters display a pro-union flag
    Image 36 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — Protesters gathered at the D.C. Human Resources office in the Navy Yard neighborhood.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • Image 37 of 40

    Washington, Sept. 1 — A protester held a sign protesting President Donald Trump at Union Station.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • veteran with abrego garcia protest sign
    Image 38 of 40

    Washington, Aug. 31 — A U.S. veteran played the national anthem on his violin next to a Kilmar Abrego Garcia sign at Union Station alongside National Guard troops.  ((Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead))

  • national guard at union station
    Image 39 of 40

    Washington, Aug. 31 — National Guard members stood among protesters at Union Station.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

  • upside down black american flag
    Image 40 of 40

    Washington, Aug. 31 — Veterans flew an all-black American flag upside down at Union Station.  (Fox News Digital/Emma Woodhead)

Emma Woodhead is a Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

