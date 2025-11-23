Thanksgiving recipes from America’s first families — presidential dishes to try at home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Across generations, America’s first families have celebrated Thanksgiving not just with speeches and ceremonies, but with dishes that tell stories of home.

From spicy deviled eggs inspired by the Bushes’ Texas roots to the Reagans’ pumpkin pecan pie, these presidential recipes offer a delicious glimpse into the tastes that once graced the nation’s most famous dining room.

Herbert and Lou Hoover’s Marshmallow Sweet Potatoes

Ingredients

6 sweet potatoes

2 tablespoons of butter

2 cups chopped walnuts

Nutmeg

Salt

Cream

Marshmallows

Instructions

1. Boil the sweet potatoes until tender. Drain well.

2. Mash the potatoes thoroughly with a potato masher, making sure to remove any strings.

3. Add butter, then season with nutmeg and salt to taste (start with small amounts and adjust as you like).

4. Pour in cream gradually, mixing until the potatoes reach a smooth, soft consistency.

5. Fold in the chopped walnuts.

6. Transfer the mixture to a baking dish and bake for 10 minutes.

7. Top with marshmallows and return to the oven. Bake until the marshmallows are lightly browned and the top is golden.

George and Laura Bush’s Deviled Eggs

Ingredients

12 large eggs, boiled hard and peeled

1 tablespoon (plus) soft butter

1 tablespoon (plus) mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon Yucatán Sunshine Habanero sauce (can be substituted for another hot sauce)

Salt to taste



Instructions

1. Cut the eggs in half lengthwise and carefully remove the yolks. Set the egg white halves aside.

2. Place the yolks in a food processor and add the mustard, Habanero sauce, and salt.

3. Process for about 20 seconds, or until the mixture is smooth and well blended.

4. Taste and adjust seasoning—add a bit more mustard, salt, or hot sauce if desired.

5. Transfer the mixture to a piping bag fitted with a star tip, and pipe the filling into the egg white halves.

6. Sprinkle with paprika and chopped parsley for color and flavor.

7. Chill for about 1 hour before serving to allow the flavors to blend.



Note: The Bush family favored Yucatán Sunshine Habanero sauce so much while living in Texas that their White House chef incorporated it into a variety of dishes.

Gerald and Betty Ford’s Celery Stuffing

Ingredients

1 medium onion, chopped

1 celery stalk, chopped

⅓ cup of butter

2 teaspoons of poultry seasoning

2 tablespoons of chopped parsley

1 teaspoon of salt

5 cups of diced stale bread

1 cup of giblet broth

2 eggs, beaten



Instructions

1. Sauté the onions and celery in butter over medium heat until tender but not browned.

2. In a large bowl, combine the bread and seasonings.

3. Add the sauteed vegetables to the bread mixture and toss gently to mix.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk together the giblet broth and eggs.

5. Pour the broth mixture over the stuffing, stirring until evenly moistened and well combined.

Ike and Mamie Eisenhower’s Deep Dish Apple Pie

Ingredients

6 tart apples

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

Grated rind of 1 lemon

Grated rind of 1 orange

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

1/2 pastry recipe (below)

Pastry ingredients

2 cups flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup shortening

Cold water

Pastry instructions



1. Sift the flour once to measure accurately.

2. Mix and sift the flour and salt together into a large bowl.

3. Cut in the shortening using two knives or a pastry blender until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs, with pieces about the size of small peas.

4. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of cold water over the mixture and toss lightly with a fork.

5. Continue adding water, 1 tablespoon at a time, mixing gently after each addition, until the dough gathers together into a soft ball.

6. Divide the dough in half.

7. On a lightly floured surface, roll out each half to about ⅛ inch thickness. Handle the rolling pin lightly to avoid overworking the dough.

8. Use as desired for two 9-inch pie crusts.

Note: For a deep-dish or single-crust pie, make half this recipe.

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 425°F (220°C).

2. Grease a deep baking dish and arrange the apple slices evenly inside.

3. In a small bowl, combine the granulated sugar, brown sugar, nutmeg, lemon rind, and orange rind.

4. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the apples.

5. Dot with butter or margarine.

6. Cover with a thin sheet of pastry, pricking the top with a fork to create a simple design and allow steam to escape.

7. Bake in the preheated oven until the pastry is golden brown and the apples are tender, about 25–30 minutes.

8. Serve warm. Makes about six servings.



Ronald and Nancy Reagan’s Pumpkin Pecan Pie

Ingredients

4 slightly beaten eggs

2 cups canned or mashed cooked pumpkin

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup dark corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 unbaked 9-inch pie shell

1 cup chopped pecans

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).

2. Combine all ingredients except the pecans, mixing until smooth.

3. Pour the mixture into the unbaked pie shell.

4. Arrange the pecans evenly over the top.

5. Bake for about 40 minutes, or until the filling is set and the top is lightly browned.

6. Cool before serving to allow the filling to firm up.

