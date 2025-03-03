Texas lawmaker reveals which 'threatening' migration efforts he would like to slash: 'Our own destruction'

FIRST ON FOX: A Texas congressman is moving forward with a push to bar funding to United Nations organizations dealing with mass migration amid a separate push by the Trump administration to crack down on international funding.

Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, is reintroducing the No Tax Dollars for the United Nation’s Immigration Invasion Act, which bars federal funding from going to the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM)

It also requires a study be conducted identifying all funding grants to the U.N. agencies, and nongovernmental organizations that received funding under those programs. It would also require the report to identify any funds that should be repaid to the U.S. government.

HOUSE, SENATE LAWMAKERS MOVE TO SLAP LIMITS ON NGOS AIDING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS AMID FUNDING CRACKDOWN

"It’s time to stop subsidizing our own destruction," Gooden said in a statement. "The United Nations is running a taxpayer-funded operation to funnel illegal immigrants into our country, threatening our sovereignty, security, and the very fabric of our nation. I am working with the Trump administration to end this immediately."

Gooden has been sounding the alarm for years about funding to the U.N. and nonprofits that he believes encourage mass migration to the U.S. It’s an appeal that is being echoed by the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump, on his first day in office, ordered a 90-day funding freeze for foreign aid assistance. Meanwhile, there have been deep cuts made to USAID, which has come under fire from the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency.

The migration focus comes after a historic border crisis that spanned nearly the entirety of the Biden administration. The Trump administration has deployed the military to the border, cut down the ability of migrants to claim asylum, ended parole policies and launched a mass deportation campaign.

USAID WORKERS SEND MESSAGE TO TRUMP ON BOXES WHILE LEAVING OFFICE FOR LAST TIME

Gooden’s bill comes after he introduced a related bill last month, which would prevent federal contracts and grants being awarded to NGOs unless they certified to the Office of Management and Budget that they are not involved in human trafficking or smuggling. It also would yank tax-exempt status from organizations who knowingly violate federal law.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE IMMIGRATION COVERAGE