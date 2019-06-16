Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Governors
Published

Texas governor approves budget with gun storage safety effort opposed by NRA

Samuel Chamberlain
By Samuel Chamberlain | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott enacted a two-year spending bill this weekend that included a $1 million public safety campaign for firearm storage opposed by the National Rifle Association (NRA) and gun rights activists.

Abbott, a Republican, approved the $250 billion budget without any line-item vetoes.

The money would go to the Texas Department of Public Safety to design and deploy a campaign promoting safe gun storage, similar to those warning against drunk driving and encouraging motorists to use their seatbelt. A bill to write the program into state law was opposed by the NRA and gun-rights activists and did not reach a vote.

Texas Gov.Greg Abbott approved the two-year budget this weekend. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images, File)

Texas Gov.Greg Abbott approved the two-year budget this weekend. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images, File)

An NRA lobbyist told lawmakers that a campaign designed by Texas state police could be corrupted by anti-gun rhetoric. However, the money was approved by the Republican-controlled Texas House of Representatives and later supported by Senate budget negotiators by mid-May.

TEXAS GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL LEGALIZING KIDS' LEMONADE STANDS

The program comes into effect following a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston that killed 10 people and wounded 13 others in May 2018. Investigators said the then-17-year-old gunman took his father's weapons before opening fire. After that shooting, Abbott said he wanted to "encourage the millions of law-abiding, gun-owning Texans to embrace their personal responsibility for gun safety."

The governor did not mention in the program in a statement about the budget that was released Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last month, Texas lawmakers voted to allow anyone who can legally own a gun to carry it openly or concealed for a week after a natural disaster declaration.

There are more than 1.3 million handgun license holders in Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.