Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Senate

Texas Democrat who lost to Ted Cruz 8 months ago jumps into 2026 Senate race

Democrats spent over $130M on Colin Allred's losing campaign against Cruz in 2024

By Stephen Sorace , Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Texas Rep. Colin Allred is making another run for the U.S. Senate after the Democrat lost to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz just eight months ago.

Allred is looking to challenge for the seat of Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who is facing his own challenge from within the Republican Party from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Allred announced his return to the political arena with a campaign video released Tuesday, in which he took shots at both Cornyn and Paxton, describing them as "too corrupt to care about us and too weak to fight for us."

A former NFL linebacker and attorney, Allred retold the story of how he went undrafted in the NFL but worked hard enough to eventually turn pro and buy his mom a house.

TEXAS AG KEN PAXTON ANNOUNCED RUN FOR US SENATE

Colin Allred

Then-Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, arrives at the U.S. Capitol for the last votes of the week on Thursday, April 20, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"The truth is you shouldn’t have to have a son in the NFL to own a home," Allred said.

"Everything is backwards," he continued. "Folks who play by the rules and keep the faith just can’t seem to get ahead. But the folks who cut corners and cut deals — well, they’re doing just fine."

Allred pledged to run on an "anti-corruption plan."

Colin Allred

Then-Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, arrives on the House floor before President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to the joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, March 7, 2024. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"I know Washington is broken," he said. "The system is rigged. But it doesn’t have to be this way. In six years in Congress, I never took a dime of corporate PAC money, never traded a single stock."

TEXAS DEM ALLRED SAYS HE OPPOSES ‘BOYS IN GIRLS’ SPORTS' DESPITE PAST OF ALLOWING IT, FIGHTING PARENTAL RIGHTS

Allred's announcement comes just eight months after he lost by nearly 9 percentage points to Cruz. That race was one of the most expensive in the country last cycle, with Democrats spending more than $130 million trying to unseat Cruz.

Ted Cruz shows his gratitude as he crosses his hands over his heart as he speaks at a watch party during the 2024 election

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a watch party on election night, Nov. 5, 2024, at the Marriott Marquis in Houston. Cruz defeated Allred to retain his Senate seat. (LM Otero/AP)

Allred played four seasons in the NFL, all with the Tennessee Titans, after being undrafted out of Baylor University. He entered Congress by flipping a Republican district in Dallas in 2018.

Former astronaut Terry Virts also entered the U.S. Senate race as a Democratic candidate.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who narrowly lost to Cruz in 2018 and later unsuccessfully ran for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and was defeated by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial election, is mulling another Senate run next year.

Also expressing interest is Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro, who for over a decade has represented a congressional district in and around San Antonio.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the race for the Republican Senate nomination, three-term Rep. Wesley Hunt, a rising MAGA star who represents a Houston area district, is also mulling a Senate run. Sources confirmed to Fox News earlier this year that Hunt had made his case to President Donald Trump’s political team that he's the only person who can win both a GOP primary and a general election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from Politics