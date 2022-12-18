Expand / Collapse search
Border security
Published

Texas Border Patrol facility overwhelmed with illegal immigrants as Title 42 expiration looms

El Paso declared a state of emergency on Saturday as border crossings have overwhelmed law enforcement personnel

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz , Bill Melugin | Fox News
Biden inviting 'horrific problem' with Title 42 reversal, border policies: Ken Paxton Video

Biden inviting 'horrific problem' with Title 42 reversal, border policies: Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) joins 'Fox News Live' to discuss the implications the looming Title 42 reversal could have on the ongoing border crisis.

Video footage obtained by Fox News shows a Border Patrol facility in El Paso, Texas, overwhelmed with migrant arrivals. 

State Rep. Tony Gonzales shot the video at the Border Patrol Central Processing Center on Friday. At that time, around 4,600 migrants were in federal custody despite capacity being only 1,040. 

In a video taken Friday from Rep. Tony Gonalez, R-Tex., a Border Patrol Central Processing Center is seen at over four times its capacity with migrants. (Representative Tony Gonzalez)

The footage shows migrants crammed into the processing facility, many of them sprawled out on mattresses on the floor.  

Migrants crammed into a processing facility.  (Representative Tony Gonzalez)

A voice of the intercom can be heard calling out names while the migrants wait. 

DENVER MAYOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AFTER ARRIVAL OF MIGRANTS FROM SOUTHERN BORDER: ‘AN IMMENSE STRAIN’

El Paso declared a state of emergency on Saturday.  (Representative Tony Gonzalez)

Gonzales’ video came a day before the City of El Paso declared a state of emergency as border crossings have overwhelmed law enforcement personnel. 

Representative Tony Gonzalez filmed the processing facility on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.  (Representative Tony Gonzalez)

Mayor Oscar Leeser announced the state of emergency during a press conference, saying he could no longer keep residents safe. 

Migrants sprawled out on mattresses on the floor.  (Representative Tony Gonzalez)

"I said from the beginning that I would call it when I felt that either our asylum seekers or community were not safe," Leeser said. 

Title 42 is set to end on Wednesday.  (Representative Tony Gonzalez)

El Paso, like many towns along the U.S.-Mexico border, continues to witness an influx of migrants into its community. The city is also expecting a surge of migrants when Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy that reduced the number of asylum seekers the U.S. would allow under the COVID pandemic, expires on Dec. 21. 

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

