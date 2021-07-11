Temple University professor claims all White people are 'connected to racism'

Black News Tonight host Marc Lamont Hill is facing backlash on social media after the Temple University professor claimed during an interview that all White people are "connected to racism."

"I don’t know if you’re backing me into a corner with that question but yes, I do," Hill said when asked the question directly by his guest, conservative political commentator Liz Wheeler. "I do believe that all White people are at some level, at the unconscious level, connected to racism, its unavoidable. I think all men are sexist at some level. I think that’s absolutely the case."

The comments were made during a discussion about critical race theory, with Hill pushing back against Wheeler's claim that CRT will be used in schools as a tool to promote Marxism.

Hill, who is a professor at Temple University's Lew Klein College of Media and Communication, shared the moment on his own Twitter account.

Former Maryland Republican Congressional nominee Kimberly Klacik was among Hill's critics who responded to the video, arguing Hill would "regret this response."

"That's like saying all Black people are ghetto," she added. "It's neither true nor cool."

Another Twitter user asked if Hill was Marxist, to which he responded that he is "neither a Marxist nor a Critical Race Theorist."

"I do, however, think that both lend important insights that we should take seriously. Instead of demonizing, misrepresenting, or making them the subject of moral panic, let's actually listen and learn."

"In a racist, sexist, and homophobic world, the powerful and privileged must do the lifelong work of unlearning racism, sexism, and homophobia," he added in a separate tweet. "None of us have clean hands. Instead of being indignant or self-righteous, let’s actually do the work of self-critique and reflection."

Some Twitter users came to Hill's defense, though one noted his word choice was not the best. Another user argued his sharing of the clip would only be used against him.

This is not the first time Hill has faced controversy for his statements.

He was previously terminated from his role as a CNN contributor after calling for a "free Palestine from the river to the sea" during a 2018 United Nations speech, which was deemed anti-Semitic.

Hill later explained in a tweet that he supports "Palestinian self-determination" and is "deeply critical of Israeli policy and practice."

"I do not support anti-Semitism, killing Jewish people, or any of the other things attributed to my speech. I have spent my life fighting these things," he added.

Both Hill and Temple University did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment on his latest remarks.