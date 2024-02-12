Ted Cruz makes endorsement in key battleground Senate race: 'Bernie Moreno has what it takes'

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, revealed on Tuesday who he is endorsing in one of the most critical Senate races of the 2024 cycle.

In his endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, Cruz emphasized the race's crucial influence on determining which party will claim the Senate majority in 2024 as Republicans seek to flip the chamber.

"Now more than ever, we need to rally behind candidates who will help flip the Senate back to a Republican majority," Cruz wrote in a press release first obtained by Fox News Digital. "Bernie Moreno has what it takes to win his race and join the fight against Joe Biden and his radical agenda. I am proud to endorse him and look forward to working alongside him in the Senate."

Moreno, who also received backing from former President Donald Trump, is running in a highly competitive primary for the Republican nomination to take on Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, in the general election.

In accepting the endorsement, the Senate-hopeful said that he wants to work with Cruz to "get our nation back on track."

"Senator Cruz is a relentless fighter against the Washington establishment, and I am grateful for his endorsement," Moreno said of the endorsement. "I look forward to partnering with Senator Cruz to reverse the damage that Joe Biden's agenda has done and get our nation back on track."

Cruz is only the latest prominent political figure to back the Republican Senate-hopeful, following Sens. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.

Moreno will compete against Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and State Senator Matt Dolan at the Ohio Republican primary race on March 19, 2024.