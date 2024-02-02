GOP senator announces endorsement in key battleground Senate race: 'We need more conservative fighters'

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is throwing his support behind Trump-backed Republican Bernie Moreno for the Ohio Senate.

Tuberville made the endorsement ahead of the state's heated March primary race, where Moreno is challenging GOP candidates Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan for the Republican nomination.

"I’m endorsing Bernie Moreno for U.S. Senate because we need more Conservative fighters in Washington," Tuberville said in a press release obtained first by Fox News Digital. "A successful businessman, proven leader, and political outsider, Bernie will join our fight against the Washington swamp."

Republicans are putting an emphasis on red state Ohio as one of the GOP's best Senate pickup opportunities of the 2024 cycle - a state won by former President Trump in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

Moreno, who is running to unseat vulnerable Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, expressed gratitude for the support from "a relentless fighter against the Washington establishment."

"I am honored to have the endorsement of Senator Tuberville, a relentless fighter against the Washington establishment," Moreno said. "I look forward to standing strong for our conservative values in the Senate alongside Senator Tuberville, and I am grateful for his support."

Tuberville's backing followed endorsements from former President Trump, Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

Tuberville has made several recent endorsements in prominent Senate races of the 2024 cycle, including backing Montana Senate candidate Tim Sheehy.