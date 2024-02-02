Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ELECTIONS

GOP senator announces endorsement in key battleground Senate race: 'We need more conservative fighters'

Bernie Moreno is running for the Ohio Senate seat held by Democrat Sen Sherrod Brown

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady , Cameron Cawthorne Fox News
Published
close
Ohio GOP Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno: ‘Traitor’ Mayorkas ‘absolutely’ should be impeached Video

Ohio GOP Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno: ‘Traitor’ Mayorkas ‘absolutely’ should be impeached

Moreno told Fox News Digital that Mayorkas is "grotesquely unqualified" for the job and has "not followed the laws of the land."

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is throwing his support behind Trump-backed Republican Bernie Moreno for the Ohio Senate.

Tuberville made the endorsement ahead of the state's heated March primary race, where Moreno is challenging GOP candidates Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan for the Republican nomination.

"I’m endorsing Bernie Moreno for U.S. Senate because we need more Conservative fighters in Washington," Tuberville said in a press release obtained first by Fox News Digital. "A successful businessman, proven leader, and political outsider, Bernie will join our fight against the Washington swamp."

Republicans are putting an emphasis on red state Ohio as one of the GOP's best Senate pickup opportunities of the 2024 cycle - a state won by former President Trump in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

OHIO SENATE CANDIDATE SAYS GOP IMPEACHING ‘TRAITOR’ MAYORKAS A ‘NO BRAINER’: ‘GROTESQUELY UNQUALIFIED’

Moreno on campaign trail

Bernie Moreno is acknowledged at a rally with former President Trump at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, on April 23, 2022 in Delaware, Ohio. (Joe Maiorana)

Moreno, who is running to unseat vulnerable Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, expressed gratitude for the support from "a relentless fighter against the Washington establishment."

TRUMP ALLY MORENO PICKS UP NOEM ENDORSEMENT, RISES TO TOP OHIO REPUBLICAN VYING TO BOOT DEMOCRAT SHERROD BROWN

"I am honored to have the endorsement of Senator Tuberville, a relentless fighter against the Washington establishment," Moreno said. "I look forward to standing strong for our conservative values in the Senate alongside Senator Tuberville, and I am grateful for his support."

Tommy Tuberville in November 2023

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., endorsed Bernie Moreno in the Ohio Senate primary race. (Tom Williams)

Tuberville's backing followed endorsements from former President Trump, Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., and Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tuberville has made several recent endorsements in prominent Senate races of the 2024 cycle, including backing Montana Senate candidate Tim Sheehy.

Aubrie Spady is a Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics