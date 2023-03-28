Taxpayers fund 'radical gender ideology to create psychopaths,' 2024 candidate says after Nashville shooting

Vivek Ramaswamy, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, called out the Department of Education for investing billions in "radical gender ideology to create psychopaths" while schools experience a lack of security after the tragic shooting in Nashville.

On Monday afternoon, a shooter entered and opened fire inside The Covenant Christian School in Nashville.. The shooter, a former student who identified as transgender, killed three 9-year-old students and three teachers in the horrific attack, before being killed by police.

"The real question is why this psychopath in Nashville was able to get into the school in the first place," Ramaswamy said in a video clip after the incident. "We protect green pieces of paper in a bank with more armed guards than we do our kids in schools. We pay for Thousands Standing Around (TSA) in our airports. There’s more security at a random mall than in a public school."

WHO ARE THE NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING VICTIMS?

The GOP candidate highlighted the Education Department spending taxpayer dollars on what he called "gender ideology," even as school shootings are becoming more frequent in recent years.

"We spend $80BN+ per year through the U.S. Dept of Education that helps fund radical gender ideology to create psychopaths, yet we don’t protect kids in our schools from being killed by them. That’s wrong,"

Ramaswamy added that he would invest in school safety if elected in 2024.

NASHVILLE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL SHOOTING: LEFTISTS MOCK PRAYER AS COMMUNITY REELS FROM TRAGEDY

"I’ll shut down the U.S. Dept of Education and use the savings to protect every kid in America from something like this from ever happening again. This shouldn’t be controversial," the Republican said.

Ramaswamy is one of the few Republican candidates to enter the 2024 race to the White House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The author of "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam" is challenging former President Trump and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley for the GOP nomination. Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is widely expected to enter the race later this spring.