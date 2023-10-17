Swalwell's campaign continues luxury spending on upscale hotels, international travel

Rep. Eric Swalwell's campaign recently spent thousands of dollars more on travel and posh accommodations, continuing a long-running trend in recent years.

Swalwell's campaign, which has regularly used donor funds on flights, limousines, yachts, and posh hotels outside of his district, including international trips, plunged additional cash into luxury hotels in several cities including the United Kingdom during the third quarter, according to his most recent filings reviewed by Fox News Digital show.

Among its recent travel expenses, Swalwell's campaign dropped more than $1,600 at the Biltmore Mayfair in London in late August and early September. The resort is in the "prestigious Grosvenor Square" and offers "opulent accommodations and a prime location for exploring the capital," according to its website.

The campaign also spent over $900 around that time at the Kensington Hotel in central London, which delivers "cozy rooms" ranging from $400 to luxurious suites that run customers a minimum of $1,000 per night.

ETHICS COMMITTEE WARNS SWALWELL AS INVESTIGATION INTO INTERACTIONS WITH CHINESE WOMAN CLOSES

Additionally, Swalwell's committee expended $361 in London at the CUT At 45 Park Lane, which offers a "cool twist on the modern American steak restaurant," and hundreds more on the London North Eastern Railway.

In the United States, the campaign spent thousands of dollars on hotels far outside Swalwell's California district, including Loews Hotel Miami Beach, the Times Square Edition, the Conrad New York Midtown, the Gwen Hotel in Chicago, and the Baranof Downtown Hotel in Alaska.

The campaign has consistently burned through large amounts of cash on travel accommodations despite only having three paid staffers. The recent cash towards London accommodations was also not the first time the committee has spent internationally this election cycle.

Earlier this year, the campaign reported nearly $1,200 in charges at the five-star Roomers Munich hotel in Germany, which consists of "extravagant rooms and suites" with an "elegant wood, dark marble, mirrored bathroom."

Also in Germany, Swalwell's committee dropped $663 into expenses at the Westin Grand Berlin, an upscale hotel at the Boulevard Unter den Linden. Hundreds of dollars more went towards the Berlin Marriott Hotel and DB Fernverkeher, a long-distance passenger train.

Swalwell's committee also previously burned through thousands of dollars in Paris, France, including $1,800 early last May at the five-star Hotel La Maison Champs-Elysées, where nightly rooms run from around $1,000 to $1,200 per night.

"The Maison Champs-Elysées in the heart of Paris' 'Golden Triangle' is an elegant marriage of contemporary lines and unobtrusive luxury, this very special non-conformist hotel teases our expectations, with theatrical elements, a subtle, relaxed atmosphere, and attentive staff," the hotel's website states.

ERIC SWALWELL'S CAMPAIGN ROLLS ON WITH LUXURY SPENDING, INCLUDING IN GERMANY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Swalwell, meanwhile, spent more campaign cash on travel and luxury accommodations than then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the 2022 election cycle. It spent nearly $583,000 on travel expenses, while Pelosi finished the cycle by putting $434,000 into reported travel expenses.

During the last cycle, Swalwell's committee burned thousands of dollars in Paris, France, including $1,800 at the five-star Hotel La Maison Champs-Elysées, where nightly rooms run from around $1,000 to $1,200 per night.

They also spent over $3,500 at France's "iconic" Ritz Paris, a posh hotel with several upscale bars and reservation rooms.

Swalwell's campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.