Susie Lee hangs onto Dem nod in Nevada despite challenge from transgender opponent

Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., defeated her primary opponent in Nevada's Tuesday election.

Lee easily fended off a challenge from RockAthena Brittain, a biological man who identifies as a transgender woman.

Her opponent did not receive any kind of backing or financial support from the Democratic Party, according to the Nevada Current.

"I couldn’t even get the Human Rights Campaign to consider me for an endorsement," Brittain told the outlet.

"They said they like Susie Lee because she asks for advice on issues. Wouldn’t it be better if they supported someone who actually knows the issues and doesn’t have to ask?" Brittain said.

Brittain's campaign against the three-term congresswoman was considered a longshot given Lee's name identification, relationships and Democratic Party infrastructure support.

Nevada's third district is notably on the National Republican Congressional Committee's (NRCC) target list of districts it hopes to get Republicans elected to in the 2024 elections.

Lee's district is alongside 36 others across the country that Republicans consider "prime pick-up opportunities."

"Republicans are in the majority and on offense. We will grow our House majority by building strong campaigns around talented recruits in these districts who can communicate the dangers of Democrats’ extreme agenda," said NRCC Chairman Richard Hudson, R-N.C., earlier this year. "These House Democrats should be shaking in their boots."

While Republicans hope to end Democrats' hold on the pivotal district, non-partisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report rates the race as "Lean Democratic," predicting Lee with an enduring edge.

The November election is made more competitive in Nevada by the fact that President Biden is also on the ballot. Biden has received some historically low approval ratings during his tenure, and swing state Nevada is embroiled in a close race between him and former President Trump.

