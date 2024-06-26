Supreme Court rules on challenge to Biden admin’s effort to influence social media

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of the Biden administration in a challenge to its alleged coordination with social media companies, saying that the states who sued the administration lacked standing.

The case, Murthy v. Missouri, stems from a lawsuit brought by state attorneys general from Missouri and Louisiana that accused high-ranking government officials of working with giant social media companies "under the guise of combating misinformation" that ultimately led to censoring speech on topics that included Hunter Biden’s laptop, COVID-19 origins and the efficacy of face masks.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, writing for the majority, said the plaintiffs lacked standing to bring their challenge.

"The plaintiffs, without any concrete link between their injuries and the defendants’ conduct, ask us to conduct a review of the years-long communications between dozens of federal officials, across different agencies, with different social-media platforms, about different topics."

"This Court’s standing doctrine prevents us from "exercis[ing such] general legal oversight" of the other branches of Government. We therefore reverse the judgment of the Fifth Circuit and remand the case for further proceedings consistent with this opinion," she said.

The vote was 6-3, with Justice Samuel Alito dissenting, joined by Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.

