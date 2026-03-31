Supreme Court overturns ban on so-called 'conversion therapy' on First Amendment grounds

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Yoo discusses the Supreme Courts consideration of free speech issues in the conversion therapy ban case: Childs v. Salazar on America Reports.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Colorado can’t enforce its "conversion therapy" ban regarding conversations between therapists and clients, saying the law likely violates the First Amendment by allowing some viewpoints but not others.
In an 8–1 decision, the court said the law favors one viewpoint by allowing therapists to affirm a client’s gender identity or sexual orientation, but not help them change it if they want to.
The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Colorado can’t enforce its "conversion therapy" ban on conversations between therapists and clients, saying the law likely violates the First Amendment by allowing some viewpoints but not others. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.
You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.