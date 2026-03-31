Supreme Court overturns ban on so-called 'conversion therapy' on First Amendment grounds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that Colorado can’t enforce its "conversion therapy" ban regarding conversations between therapists and clients, saying the law likely violates the First Amendment by allowing some viewpoints but not others.

In an 8–1 decision, the court said the law favors one viewpoint by allowing therapists to affirm a client’s gender identity or sexual orientation, but not help them change it if they want to.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.