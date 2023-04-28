Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Supreme Court Justice Alito says he has a 'pretty good idea' on who leaked Dobbs draft decision

Alito said the leak was part of an effort to intimidate the court

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
SCOTUS justices face questions in Dobbs opinion leak probe Video

SCOTUS justices face questions in Dobbs opinion leak probe

'Fox News Sunday' host and chief legal correspondent Shannon Bream reports the justices were asked questions pertaining to the Dobbs draft opinion leak by the U.S. Supreme Court Marshal on 'Special Report.'

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito says he has a "pretty good idea" on who leaked a draft version of a ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Alito made the comments in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Friday, stating that while he knows who likely leaked the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization draft decision, it's not enough for the court to name someone. 

The draft decision, published by Politico on May 2, 2022, eventually overturned Roe v. Wade.

"I personally have a pretty good idea who is responsible, but that’s different from the level of proof that is needed to name somebody," Alito said. 

Alito said that the leak was an effort to intimidate justices on the court.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Associate Justice Samuel Alito

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP Pool, File)

"It was a part of an effort to prevent the Dobbs draft…from becoming the decision of the court. And that’s how it was used for those six weeks by people on the outside—as part of the campaign to try to intimidate the court." Alito said.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

More from Politics