Supreme Court Justice Alito says he has a 'pretty good idea' on who leaked Dobbs draft decision

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito says he has a "pretty good idea" on who leaked a draft version of a ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Alito made the comments in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Friday, stating that while he knows who likely leaked the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization draft decision, it's not enough for the court to name someone.

The draft decision, published by Politico on May 2, 2022, eventually overturned Roe v. Wade.

"I personally have a pretty good idea who is responsible, but that’s different from the level of proof that is needed to name somebody," Alito said.

Alito said that the leak was an effort to intimidate justices on the court.

"It was a part of an effort to prevent the Dobbs draft…from becoming the decision of the court. And that’s how it was used for those six weeks by people on the outside—as part of the campaign to try to intimidate the court." Alito said.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.