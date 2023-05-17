Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Supreme Court allows Illinois 'assault weapons' ban to take effect

Illinois' ban will remain in effect while SCOTUS deliberates

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Democrats Pursue Political Control of the Supreme Court Video

Democrats Pursue Political Control of the Supreme Court

'Ethics' is the latest weapon against the Court's independence.

The U.S. Supreme Court allowed Illinois' ban on "assault weapons" to take effect temporarily on Wednesday.

The ruling allows the Illinois law to remain in effect while lower courts deliberate on its constitutional status. Wednesday's ruling comes after a gun shop owner in Illinois requested an injunction against the ban.

The Illinois law bans the sale and new possession of semi-automatic "assault weapons." Those who already legally own such weapons would not have to turn them in. The law also bans the sale of large capacity magazines.

SCOTUS did not offer an explanation for its Wednesday decision, and there were no noted dissents.

WHY GUN OWNERSHIP IS SPIKING AMONG THIS DEMOGRAPHIC

The Supreme Court building

The Supreme Court ruled against an Illinois gun showp (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON GOV SIGNS BIG GUN CONTROL PACKAGE, INCLUDING 'ASSAULT WEAPONS' BAN: 'NO ONE NEEDS AN AR-15'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit is currently considering the case. The request for an injunction went to Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Illinois passed the Protect Illinois Communities Act on Jan. 10, 2023, banning the sale, purchase, manufacture, delivery and importation of "assault weapons," and large capacity magazines, with exceptions for law enforcement, military members and certain other professionals with firearm training. The legislation specifically names the AR-15 and AK-47 rifles and requires lawful owners of semi-automatic rifles to register their ownership with state police.

Firearms on the wall at a store

Illinois passed legislation in January banning the sale, delivery and importation of so-called "assault weapons." The Supreme Court has allowed the law to remain in effect temporarily. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

The 7th Circuit court has yet to issue a final ruling on the Illinois law, but its decision is likely to be appealed to the Supreme Court regardless.

FEDERAL JUDGE GRANTS INJUNCTION TEMPORARILY BLOCKING ENFORCEMENT OF ILLINOIS GUN LAW

Judge Stephen Patrick McGlynn, a Trump-appointee in Illinois' southern district, had initially granted the injunction earlier in May, reversing the decision of two lower judges. Appellate Judge Frank Easterbrook then reversed McGlynn's ruling, a decision that has now been supported by both the 7th Circuit and the Supreme Court.

Robert Bevis and Dudley Brown

Dudey Brown, the president of National Association for Gun Rights and Robert Bevis, a gun store owner, attempted to block Illinois from enforcing a ban on "assault weapons." (Courtesy of National Association for Gun Rights)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McGlynn's ruling had argued that Illinois' law infringed on the right to self defense and, in some cases, "completely obliterated that right by criminalizing the purchase and the sale of more than 190 ‘arms.’" 

Fox News' Kassy Dillon contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics