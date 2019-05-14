Rep. Steve Scalise: AG Barr is serious about getting 'bad apples' out of the FBI

Rep. Steve Scalise believes that William Barr's appointment of a U.S. attorney to investigate the origins of the Russia probe proves that the attorney general is getting ready to hit the FBI hard.

During an appearance on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday morning, Scalise said Barr's decision to enlist U.S. attorney in Connecticut John Durham illustrates that the justice department is "serious about cleaning house within the FBI."

"I think you're seeing the justice department go on offense to say 'let's clean up the bad apples,'" Scalise told host Bill Hemmer.

"Most of the FBI agents we know do great work for our country, but there were some who were politically motivated and carrying out their job not in what was best for the country, but in what was best to pursue their own political agenda and there is absolutely no place for that within the FBI," he continued.

Barr has stated previously that he believes there was "spying" on the part of the FBI into the Trump campaign.

Scalise argued that the motivations of the FBI in their investigation were political as opposed to ethical.

"It was clear there were people at the FBI that didn't want Donald Trump to be elected president and using their position to try to stop him," Scalise said.

"That cannot be tolerated in America. This is not how we run our country."

In terms of Durham's eligibility to head the investigation into the investigators, Scalise said that though he does not know the attorney personally, he has heard good things and hope Durham "follows the facts where they lead."