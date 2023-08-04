Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Published

Stefanik urges Biden's CDC to fire ex-NY official who backed Cuomo's deadly COVID nursing home policy

Three New York Republicans told Fox News Digital Zucker should be fired

By Elizabeth Elkind | Fox News
EXCLUSIVE: The No. 3 House Republican, GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, is calling on the Biden administration to fire a federal health official who previously oversaw New York’s deadly COVID-19 nursing home policy.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Deputy Director for Global Health Howard Zucker joined the administration in January 2021. He got the job about a year and a half after he was forced to resign as New York State health commissioner amid accusations that then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration hid how many people really died in nursing homes during the pandemic.

"Disgraced, corrupt Cuomo’s health director Howard Zucker is responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of New York seniors," Stefanik, R-N.Y. told Fox News Digital.

She called Zucker a "Cuomo henchman" and accused him of leading "the criminal corruption scandal and coverup of the deaths" of New Yorkers living in nursing homes at the time.

Elise Stefanik, Andrew Cuomo

Rep. Elise Stefanik is calling on a Biden CDC official to resign over his role in former New York Governor Andrew Cuomos handling of the COVID-19 pandemic

"I call on Biden’s CDC to immediately fire Howard Zucker. I will continue fighting to deliver accountability to the New York families who tragically lost loved ones because of Cuomo and Zucker," Stefanik said.

Other New York Republicans also joined her calls for Zucker’s removal.

"Howard Zucker’s reckless, cruel, and inhumane decision-making during the pandemic caused the death of thousands of New Yorkers in nursing homes. Zucker should be in a courtroom answering for his actions, not employed by the CDC where he can cause more harm," Rep. Nick LaLota, R-N.Y., told Fox News Digital.

Howard Zucker

Dr. Howard A. Zucker was New York State health commissioner when his department oversaw a policy that forced nursing homes to take back residents who were hospitalized with COVID-19

"President Biden should give an ounce of justice to New York families and protect all Americans and fire him immediately," he said.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., accused Zucker of having "recklessly lied" to New Yorkers during the pandemic and hit out at Cuomo as well for profiting off of the pandemic through his memoir.

"He partook in one of the most shameful coverups in American history, willfully misleading Congress and the state legislature about the true number of deaths that resulted from that disastrous policy — all in an effort to protect disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo and his blood money book deal," Lawler told Fox News Digital.

"Joe Biden must immediately fire Howard Zucker and explain how he was even hired in the first place," Lawler said.

New York officials during COVID

Cuomo and his officials were accused of undercounting the number of COVID-19 fatalities by thousands

In 2020, as the pandemic ravaged New York, the state Health Department under Zucker implemented a policy that resulted in nursing home patients being returned to their residences after being hospitalized with COVID-19. Critics of the Democratic administration claimed it fueled the surge in the state’s virus cases, something Cuomo officials denied.

A subsequent report by New York Attorney General Letitia James found that his administration undercounted the number of COVID-related nursing home deaths by thousands.

Fox News Digital reached out to the CDC for comment but did not immediately hear back.

