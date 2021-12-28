Expand / Collapse search
State Department
Published

State Dept. to extend measure allowing use of expired passports to help Americans return home

Americans abroad will have until the end of March to regain entry into America by using an expired passport

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S. State Department announced Tuesday that it will continue to temporarily allow Americans to use expired passports to "return from abroad directly to the United States" amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"U.S. citizens currently abroad whose passports expired on or after January 1, 2020, may be able to use their expired U.S. passport for return travel to the United States until March 31, 2022," the State Department said in the announcement. "Certain criteria apply, and we encourage U.S. citizens to confirm their eligibility for traveling on an expired passport."

Los Angeles International Airport, January 21, 2018 (iStock)

CDC SHORTENS RECOMMENDED ISOLATION, QUARANTINE PERIOD FOR COVID-19 INFECTED PATIENTS AMID STAFFING SHORTAGES

The move, made in an attempt to further "lessen travel difficulties created" by the pandemic, is a coordinated effort between the State Department, the Department of Homeland Security and commercial airlines.

 

 

As of Dec. 6, U.S. citizens seeking to fly back to the country, regardless of vaccination status, must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within the 24 hours before their flight's departure time.

In May, the State Department announced it would allow U.S. citizens abroad to use an expired passport to regain entry until Dec. 31. At that time, the expired passports were required to be undamaged, unaltered and in the traveler's possession.

 

For the last year, the State Department has warned Americans against traveling abroad as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. In November, the State Department issued level four "do not travel" advisories to South Africa and seven nearby countries amid the spread of the new omicron variant in the region.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

