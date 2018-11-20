Stacey Abrams calls Georgia a 'purple state' after putting up historic challenge

Stacey Abrams, the former Georiga gubernatorial candidate, said in an interview with The Rolling Stone published Monday, declared "Georgia is a purple state now," and said her performance is evidence that the Peach State is now competitive.

She said there has not been a race this close since 1966, citing the "razor-thin margin."

“My opponent did not outperform Republican presidential candidates. I did. I outperformed Democratic presidential candidates..." she told the magazine.

“That means that I did a good job!” she said. She also said she could address electoral reforms in the state with her organization, Fair Fight Georgia, and their lawsuits.

“My approach to running for office has always been driven by where can I do the most good, and where are my skills best applied,” Abrams told the magazine. And that seems to be the voting rights fight--one that she believes should cut across partisanship, she said.

She said she will file a federal lawsuit to challenge the "gross mismanagement" of Georgia elections.

On Friday, she acknowledged that opponent and former Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be certified as the victor in the gubernatorial election. But she struck a determined tone in the interview, contrary to the traditional scripts of defeated politicians. "So let's be clear," Abrams said in a 12-minute address in Atlanta, "this is not a speech of concession."

