'Squad' Dems demand end to US investigation into anti-Israel weapons embargo

A trio of House Democrats in the progressive "Squad" is demanding an end to the U.S.-led investigation into a key ally's anti-Israel arms embargo.

Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Summer Lee, D-Pa., wrote to the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), an independent agency that oversees maritime trade affecting the U.S., regarding Spain's "decision to deny port entry to ships carrying weapons bound for the Israeli government and its ongoing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza."

"This investigation is a reckless insult to our allies in Spain, which has only sought to enforce in good faith its sovereign national policies and uphold international law, including its treaty obligations to prevent genocide," the hardline-left lawmakers wrote.

"It is bad enough that the United States is violating these same obligations and its own domestic laws by sending these weapons. We urge you to immediately suspend this obstruction of justice and withdraw this misguided investigation."

NETANYAHU WARNS HOUTHIS AMID CALLS FOR ISRAEL TO WIPE OUT TERROR LEADERSHIP AS IT DID WITH NASRALLAH, SINWAR

Spain, a longstanding U.S. ally and fellow member of NATO, said it would stop selling weapons to Israel when its war with Hamas broke out in October 2023.

Since then, the Spanish government has been accused in three separate instances of refusing ships from docking in its ports over allegations those ships were carrying weapons meant for Israel.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told state TV channel RTVE of one of the incidents in May, according to the Associated Press. "The Middle East needs peace. That is why this first denial of authorization will start a policy for any boat carrying arms to Israel that wants to dock at a Spanish port."

The FMC opened its probe earlier this month after receiving information that "indicates Spain has refused entry to certain vessels on at least three separate occasions this year," a press release read. "The two most recent instances involved U.S.-flagged vessels."

The agency will now "investigate whether regulations or practices of foreign governments result in conditions unfavorable to shipping in the foreign trade of the United States."

But the House Democrats wrote: "Spain's decisions to bar the Maersk Denver and the Maersk Seletar from stopping in transit at its port in Algeciras in early November, as well as its decision to deny port of call to the Marianne Danica at the port of Cartegena in May of this year, are legitimate actions taken by a sovereign state to ensure that it is in compliance with international human rights and humanitarian law."

Tlaib, Bush and Lee have been three of Congress' loudest critics of the Israeli government since it launched its invasion in Gaza.

The campaign was launched in response to Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 surprise attack in southern Israel. Terrorists crossed the border and killed more than 1,200 Israelis who were in their homes, attending a music festival, and other areas.

The responding operation to eradicate Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 45,000 people, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

HOUSE DEMOCRAT BLASTS IRELAND, SPAIN, NORWAY RECOGNITION OF PALESTINIAN STATE AS 'GIFT TO HAMAS'

The trio of House Democrats has frequently accused the Biden administration of improperly acquiescing to Israel, the U.S.'s closest ally in the Middle East.

They also argued the U.S. has no standing to investigate Spain's decision, claiming "these actions do nothing to threaten the reliable international ocean transportation supply system that the FMC is tasked with safeguarding."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No agency of the United States should be in the business of punishing or sanctioning our allies for enforcing the international law that our government has refused to uphold," they wrote.

Spain, along with Ireland and Norway, made the decision to formally recognize Palestinian statehood earlier this year.

Fox News Digital reached out to the FMC for comment.