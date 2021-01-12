'Squad' member Pressley says she left Capitol riot safe room because of 'white supremacist' congressmen

Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., said Tuesday that she left the safe room with other members of Congress during the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week because of her "treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker" colleagues.

"The second I realized our 'safe room' from the violent white supremacist mob included treasonous, white supremacist, anti masker Members of Congress who incited the mob in the first place, I exited," Pressley wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "Furious that more of my colleagues by the day are testing positive."

Another progressive, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., took to Twitter early Tuesday to announce that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and excoriated several Republicans locked down with her during last week’s riot at the Capitol who did not wear masks.

Jayapal posted that she was "locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where several Republicans not only cruelly refused to wear a mask but recklessly mocked colleagues and staff who offered them one."

Her office issued a statement that said some members and staff were informed by Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician of the U.S. Congress, that those secured in that particular room had been exposed to "another occupant with coronavirus infection." She said they had been in the room for "multiple hours."

However, news site The Daily Caller was quick to report that video from Jan. 6 shows Jayapal without a mask while taking cover in the House Gallery.

Tensions on Capitol Hill are high as House Democrats pursue an impeachment resolution against President Trump for incitement of an "insurrection."

Meanwhile, GOP House lawmakers made a plea with President-elect Joe Biden to intervene. In a joint letter, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., along with other Republican lawmakers, asked Biden on Saturday to urge the speaker to drop her "inflammatory" intent to impeach Trump for the second time.

