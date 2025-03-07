South Carolina man faces federal charges for allegedly threatening to assassinate Trump

A 47-year-old South Carolina man faces federal charges after he allegedly threatened to kill President Donald Trump.

Travis Keith Lang, 47, of Irmo, South Carolina, was arraigned on federal charges Friday in a Columbia courthouse after being arrested Thursday.

He pleaded not guilty and was denied bond.

Lang is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center, according to WLTX-TV.

Lang’s indictment, filed Tuesday, said he had threatened to "take the life of, to kidnap, and to inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States."

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating the allegations.

Lang is scheduled to next appear in court for a March 14 bond hearing.

Last year, Lang filed with the Federal Election Commission to run for president as a Republican, but he was not on the Republican primary ballot in South Carolina or anywhere else, and the only donation he received was for $6,000 from himself, according to FEC filings.

He could face up to five years in prison, the South Carolina Daily Gazette reported, citing the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina.

Lang’s Facebook page still says "Travis Lang for President," and his picture on his social media accounts is a split of his face and Abraham Lincoln.

He has also been critical of former President Joe Biden, at one point in 2023 writing on Facebook that Congress should begin articles of impeachment against him.

A U.S. attorney this week told a judge that Lang had previously made multiple threats to both Trump and Biden, the newspaper reported, adding that the Secret Service had visited him to tell him to stop making threats.

Lang referenced the Secret Service visit on his social media, claiming it was sent there because Biden got "scared" when Lang decided to run for president.

The threats come after Trump faced two assassination attempts last year, including when he was grazed in the ear by a bullet while speaking at an outdoor campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office and the Secret Service for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.