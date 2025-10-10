Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Social media erupts as resurfaced AG James posts come back to haunt her: 'No one is above the law'

AG James has repeatedly preached that 'no one' is above the law

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Paul Mauro breaks down case against New York AG Letitia James Video

Paul Mauro breaks down case against New York AG Letitia James

Fox News contributor Paul Mauro joins ‘Americas Newsroom’ to analyze the case against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

New York Attorney General Letitia James faced an avalanche of criticism on social media Thursday following news she was indicted for mortgage fraud as many conservatives brought up past tweets of her taunting then presidential candidate Donald Trump for being indicted.

"Roses are red. Violets are blue. No one is above the law. Even when you think the rules don’t apply to you. Happy Valentine’s Day!" James posted on X in February 2024, days before Trump was barred from operating his business in New York for three years and was found liable for more than $350 million in damages in the civil fraud case brought against him, his family and the Trump Organization by James.

The trial was labeled by Trump and many conservatives as politically motivated, and on Wednesday, James herself was indicted for alleged mortgage fraud, prompting conservatives to mock the attorney general over her previous claims on social media that "no one is above the law."

"This aged perfectly," conservative influencer Benny Johnson posted on X. 

NEW YORK AG LETITIA JAMES' INDICTMENT SPARKS SHARP PARTISAN DIVIDE

Letitia James speaking in press conference

New York AG Letitia James speaks at press conference. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

"If you didn't complain about this blatant politicization and mocking of the justice system, then please spare me your complaints today," Red State writer Bonchie posted on X. 

"Life comes at you fast," meteorologist Chris Martz posted on X. 

"Roses are red. Violets are blue. If you commit mortgage fraud, a grand-jury will indict you!" Former GOP county executive candidate Chrissy Casilio posted on X. 

ANDERSON COOPER SAYS IT WAS 'NOT A GREAT LOOK' FOR LETITIA JAMES TO THREATEN TO SUE TRUMP AFTER HER ELECTION

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media after walking off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on October 05, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

"According to the indictment, Tish James claimed this was a second residence, as opposed to an income property," GOP Rep. Mike Lawler posted on X. "If true, then it would seem based on her own tweets, she believes that is a prosecutable offense as it resulted in a more favorable loan."

"I totally agree!" Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz posted on X in response to a past James post. "No one is above the law!"

"No one is above the law and that includes NY’s criminal and failed attorney general Tish James - the most corrupt AG in the nation," GOP Congresswoman Elise Stefanik posted on X.

"No one is above the law!" Outkick founder Clay Travis posted on X.

Letitia James angrily gestures and points finger

NY Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) at Manhattan Federal Courthouse on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago)

A federal grand jury in Virginia indicted James on charges of bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Lindsey Halligan said James faces up to 30 years in prison per count, up to a $1 million fine on each count and forfeiture if she's convicted.

"No one is above the law. The charges as alleged in this case represent intentional, criminal acts and tremendous breaches of the public’s trust," Halligan said. "The facts and the law in this case are clear, and we will continue following them to ensure that justice is served."

In a statement, James said the charges were part of Trump's effort to impose "political retribution at any cost."

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.
 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

