Sinema continues to lead McSally in Arizona Senate race as vote tally grinds on

Krysten Sinema, the Democratic candidate battling Republican Martha McSally for a Senate seat in Arizona, has a leading edge in the race with roughly 270,000 ballots still left to count, officials said Saturday.

As of 7 p.m. ET, Sinema had received 1,045,779 votes statewide, giving her 49.51%, while McSally had received 1,017,091 votes, giving her 48.15%, according to the Arizona Secretary of State.

In Maricopa County specifically, where there remains approximately 198,000 outstanding ballots, Sinema has received 630,974 votes, while McSally has received 586,823, the office said.

And in Pima County, as of 6:30 p.m. ET, Sinema received 196,386, while McSally received 146,264, with roughly 36,600 uncounted ballots, according to the officials.

The updated tally comes a day after Republicans and Democrats in the state had reached a settlement regarding “curing” ballots, in which they agreed that all counties in the state could address problems with ballots until this coming Wednesday.

Sinema’s lead has increased since Friday evening, whereas around 8:15 p.m., she was beating McSally by roughly 20,000 votes statewide, the office previously said.

Fox News’ Melissa Chrise contributed to this report.