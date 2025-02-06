Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Senate

Senate to vote on key Trump nominee after Democrats hold contentious overnight debate

Democrats will likely hold the Senate floor for 30 hours to protest Russell Vought's nomination as OMB director

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
close
Senate will ‘keep grinding through’ to get Trump team confirmed, John Thune says Video

Senate will ‘keep grinding through’ to get Trump team confirmed, John Thune says

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., discusses what’s next in the confirmation process for Trump administration nominees on ‘Fox News Live.’

The Senate is poised to vote on whether to confirm Russell Vought to a top administration role after Democrats held a rare overnight session to oppose his nomination.

Vought was tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the office that helps create and manage the federal budget.

While many Trump nominees have received bipartisan support, Vought's nomination has been controversial among Democratic lawmakers who are opposed due to his stance on the Impoundment Control Act – a 1974 law that reinforces Congress’ power of the purse. 

LEADER THUNE BACKS SENATE GOP BID TO SPEED PAST HOUSE ON TRUMP BUDGET PLAN

Russell Vought, U.S. President Trump's nominee to be director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), testifies before a Senate Budget Committee confirmation hearing

Russell Vought, President Donald Trump's choice for director of the Office of Management and Budget, speaks during a Senate Budget Committee hearing on his nomination, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

On Wednesday, the Senate voted to advance Vought's nomination to a final vote on the floor, prompting a 30-hour, overnight debate period that Democrats vowed to use entirely for protest.

Democrats scheduled speakers to hold the floor throughout the entire night in an effort to delay Vought's confirmation.

DEMS' ‘DELAY TACTIC’ TO ‘MALIGN’ PATEL AND STALL FBI CONFIRMATION DISMISSED AS ‘BASELESS’ BY TOP SENATE LEADER

However, the Senate is likely to hold a confirmation vote for Vought on Thursday evening once the debate period ends.

Committee Chairman U.S. Senator Gary Peters speaking

Sen. Gary Peters said Democrats are going to "do everything we can" to make sure Russell Vought does not get confirmed. (Umit Bektas)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're gonna do everything we can to make sure he doesn't get confirmed," Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan, said in a video posted on X. "We know that Republicans have the votes, but we're going to fight every step of the way."

Russell Vought confirmation hearing

President Donald Trump's nominee for Office of Management and Budget director, Russell Vought, testifies during the Senate Banking Committee nomination hearing in the Dirksen Senate Building on Jan. 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

Fox News' Diana Stacey and Julia Johnson contributed to this report.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics