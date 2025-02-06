Senate to vote on key Trump nominee after Democrats hold contentious overnight debate

The Senate is poised to vote on whether to confirm Russell Vought to a top administration role after Democrats held a rare overnight session to oppose his nomination.

Vought was tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the office that helps create and manage the federal budget.

While many Trump nominees have received bipartisan support, Vought's nomination has been controversial among Democratic lawmakers who are opposed due to his stance on the Impoundment Control Act – a 1974 law that reinforces Congress’ power of the purse.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted to advance Vought's nomination to a final vote on the floor, prompting a 30-hour, overnight debate period that Democrats vowed to use entirely for protest.

Democrats scheduled speakers to hold the floor throughout the entire night in an effort to delay Vought's confirmation.

However, the Senate is likely to hold a confirmation vote for Vought on Thursday evening once the debate period ends.

"We're gonna do everything we can to make sure he doesn't get confirmed," Sen. Gary Peters, D-Michigan, said in a video posted on X. "We know that Republicans have the votes, but we're going to fight every step of the way."

Fox News' Diana Stacey and Julia Johnson contributed to this report.