Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Senate majority leader indicates there's not enough support to eliminate filibuster despite Trump push

President Donald Trump is pushing hard for Senate Republicans to nix the procedural hurtle, but Sen John Thune warns about future fallout

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Senate Majority Leader Thune: There are no winners in government shutdown, plenty of losers Video

Senate Majority Leader Thune: There are no winners in government shutdown, plenty of losers

Senate Majority Leader John Thune blames Democrats for the 'pain' of the government shutdown being felt across the country.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

While President Donald Trump is pressuring Senate Republicans to nix the filibuster, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said during an interview on Fox News Radio's "Guy Benson Show" that "there just simply aren't the votes" to eliminate the "60-vote threshold."

While Republicans hold the majority in the upper chamber, the procedural hurtle serves as a check on the majority-party's power due to the threshold required to advance matters towards a vote in the chamber.

Thune suggested that there is likely no more than 10 to 12 of the 53 GOP senators who would vote to eliminate the filibuster.

SENATE REPUBLICANS PLOT LONGER-TERM FUNDING BILL AS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN CONTINUES

Sen. John Thune

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., speaks at a press conference with other members of Senate Republican leadership following a policy luncheon in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 28, 2025 (Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The senator said it had been an "important tool" for Republicans when they had the minority, noting that last year they "blocked a whole host of terrible Democrat policies" due to "the 60-vote threshold."

While Thune suggested that Democrats would vote to eliminate the filibuster if they have the majority, he warned that if Republicans "do their dirty work for them," Republicans will "own all the crap" Democrats would later do.

TRUMP'S 'NUCLEAR' DEMAND NOT LANDING FOR SENATE REPUBLICANS AMID SHUTDOWN

Karoline Leavitt calls for end to Senate filibuster amid government shutdown Video

President Donald Trump is pushing Republicans to end the procedural hurtle.

"The Democrats are far more likely to win the Midterms, and the next Presidential Election, if we don’t do the Termination of the Filibuster (The Nuclear Option!), because it will be impossible for Republicans to get Common Sense Policies done with these Crazed Democrat Lunatics being able to block everything by withholding their votes. FOR THREE YEARS, NOTHING WILL BE PASSED, AND REPUBLICANS WILL BE BLAMED. Elections, including the Midterms, will be rightfully brutal," the president declared in a portion of a lengthy Truth Social post.

SENATE RETURNS TO WORK AS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN NEARS LONGEST IN US HISTORY OVER OBAMACARE FIGHT

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump waits for the arrival of Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese at the White House on Oct. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER NOW, END THE RIDICULOUS SHUTDOWN IMMEDIATELY, AND THEN, MOST IMPORTANTLY, PASS EVERY WONDERFUL REPUBLICAN POLICY THAT WE HAVE DREAMT OF, FOR YEARS, BUT NEVER GOTTEN. WE WILL BE THE PARTY THAT CANNOT BE BEATEN - THE SMART PARTY!!!" he declared.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue