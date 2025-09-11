Expand / Collapse search
Senate

Senate GOP hurtles toward nuclear option after deal with Dems falls apart

Proposal would have allowed 15 nominees to be batched together for voting with 2 hours of debate

By Alex Miller Fox News
Senate majority leader accuses Dems of throwing 'temper tantrum' in stalling confirmation of nominees Video

Senate majority leader accuses Dems of throwing 'temper tantrum' in stalling confirmation of nominees

Fox News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the Senate majority leader's effort to accelerate the Senate confirmation process and documents in the Epstein investigation on 'Special Report.'

Last-minute closed-door talks between Senate Republicans and Democrats failed to prevent a "nuclear option" in the upper chamber after frustrations on both sides killed a deal to move ahead with President Donald Trump’s nominees.  

Lawmakers were inching closer to a deal that would have allowed sub-Cabinet-level nominees to be voted on in bunches, but neither side could reach a final agreement.

Senate Republicans argued that a majority of their counterparts agreed with the new proposal but that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., was still standing in the way.

DEMS DIG IN AS GOP PREPARES TO GO NUCLEAR IN TRUMP NOMINEE RACE

Senate Minority Whip John Thune

Senate Minority Whip John Thune after the Senate policy luncheon in Washington, D.C., on July 9, 2025. (Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"I think the majority of Democrats are on board with it," Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told Fox News Digital. "And Schumer is blocking it from actually having consent to come to the floor."

The failed deal was a modified version of a proposal first unveiled by Senate Democrats in 2023 and would have allowed 15 nominees to be batched together in a bloc and voted on while still requiring two hours of debate for the group.

THUNE LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NUCLEAR OPTION IN SENATE FIGHT OVER TRUMP NOMINEES

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is holding firm on his and Senate Democrats' blockade of President Donald Trump's nominees as Senate Republicans march toward a nuclear rules change.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

But when Lankford brought the proposal to the floor for consideration, Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, blocked it.

Schatz argued that Senate Republicans were trying to rush through the negotiating process ahead of their plan to leave Washington for the weekend.

"What they're asking for is unanimity, and we don't have it," he said. "And so, if you're interested in enacting this on a bipartisan basis, the process for doing that — it is available to you. But, again, it's more a matter of running out of patience than running out of time."

TRUMP TELLS SCHUMER TO 'GO TO HELL' OVER SENATE NOMINEE DEAL FUNDING DEMANDS AFTER NEGOTIATIONS COLLAPSE

Trump speaks to reporters at the White House

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the White House in Washington Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., fired back, "How much time is enough?"

"Give me a break," he said. "Two years. Not long enough. How about eight months? Eight months of this."

With dim prospects of a bipartisan deal to move nominees through Democrats' blockade, Senate Republicans are expected to continue down the path of the "nuclear option."

That means that their initial proposal, which would allow for an unlimited number of sub-cabinet level nominees to be voted on in a bloc with 30 hours of debate tacked on, is expected to pass with a simple majority and effectively change the confirmation process in the Senate.

"We are achingly close to doing this like adults," Schatz said.

