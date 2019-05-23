Senate approves $19 billion disaster-relief bill after Trump backs off from demand for border security money

The Senate on Thursday afternoon approved a $19 billion disaster-relief bill to help several states and Puerto Rico recover from hurricanes, floods and wildfires -- after President Trump backed off from his demand that border security money be added to the package.

Senators overwhelmingly passed the measure with an 85-8 vote. Congress is expected to pass the bill before leaving for its weeklong recess ahead of Memorial Day.

"We expect the bill will pass the House, and the president, despite his protestations, will sign the bill," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

President Trump said he would sign the measure while promising that the money for border security money he wants will pass soon.

The legislation is crucial to states still reeling from last year's devastating hurricanes and epic flooding drenched Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri.

Disaster aid packages are almost always bipartisan, but the bill was held up for months over failed negotiations over border security and funding for Puerto Rico. Trump had requested $4.5 billion to address the influx of migrants from Central America coming into the United States.

