Senate advances bill to avert government shutdown after stripping Manchin energy permitting provision

A bill to avert a government shutdown cleared a key procedural hurdle in the Senate Tuesday after lawmakers stripped a proposal from Sen. Joe Manchin on energy permitting reform from the legislation.

By a vote of 72-23 the Senate agreed to proceed to debate on the temporary funding bill, which will keep government services operating until Dec. 16. This sets Congress on track to likely clear the bill through both chambers and send it to President Biden's desk before government funding runs out midnight Friday.

MANCHIN ENERGY PERMITTING PROPOSAL STRIPPED FROM FUNDING BILL AFTER GOP, PROGRESSIVE OPPOSITION

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., said that the Manchin, D-W.Va., proposal was the only sticking point in their chamber. And House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., has been adamant his chamber won't allow a government shutdown.

MANCHIN ‘DIDN’T EXPECT' REPUBLICANS TO JOIN BERNIE SANDERS IN OPPOSITION TO ENERGY PERMITTING BILL

"It is unfortunate that members of the United States Senate are allowing politics to put the energy security of our nation at risk," Manchin, said in a statement announcing he would ask Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to remove the permitting reform from the funding bill.

Schumer Tuesday said the Senate will come back to the energy permitting reform issue later this year, as per a deal he made with Manchin last month.