Politics

Sen. Tim Scott announces the end of his 2024 presidential campaign

Scott has served as a U.S. senator since 2013

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Voters are telling me 'not now': Tim Scott Video

Voters are telling me 'not now': Tim Scott

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., shares why he is suspending his 2024 presidential campaign on 'Sunday Night In America.'

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott announced on Sunday night that he is suspending his 2024 presidential campaign.

Scott dropped the news on an episode of Fox News' "Sunday Night in America" with Trey Gowdy. 

"I think the voters who are the most remarkable people on the planet have been really clear that they’re telling me, ‘Not now, Tim,’" Scott said.

The senator also emphasized he has no plans to endorse another candidate in the Republican nomination race.

FACING NEGATIVE NARRATIVE, SCOTT TOUTS HE HAS MORE MONEY THAN ANY CANDIDATE IN THE RACE EXCEPT TRUMP

Tim Scott suspends presidential campaign

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina is interviewed by Fox News Digital in the spin room following the third GOP presidential nomination debate, in Miami, Florida on Nov. 8, 2023. Scott suspended his White House campaign on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023 (Fox News - Paul Steinhauser)

"The best way for me to be helpful is to not weigh in," he said. 

And also gave a thumbs down to the idea that he could serve as the running mate on the Republican Party's 2024 national ticket.

"Being vice president has never been on my to-do list," he said.

The news comes two weeks after former Vice President Mike Pence ended his bid for the White House.

The South Carolina Republican launched his campaign back in May. He has served as a U.S. senator since 2013.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.