Sen. Rick Scott predicts GOP will end up with at least 52 Senate seats after midterms: 'This is our year'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, on Sunday predicted that the GOP will take the majority in the U.S. Senate once the midterm elections are over.

During an appearance on CNN’s "State of the Union," Scott specified where he thinks Republicans will be successful in the elections.

"We’re going to get 52-plus. Herschel Walker will win in Georgia, … Oz is going to win against Fetterman in Pennsylvania, Adam Laxalt will win in Nevada. I think we have every reason to believe we can pick up with Blake Masters in Arizona," he said.

The former Florida governor also said he believes Republicans will hold onto every seat they currently hold. In addition to the above races, he said the GOP has a serious shot at winning races in New Hampshire, Washington, Colorado, and Connecticut, as well."

"This is our year. The Democrats can’t run on anything they’ve done. People don’t like what they’ve done.

Scott also appeared on ABC’s "This Week," supporting Republican Senate candidate John O’Dea in Colorado, saying he’s on the "right side" of the inflation, border and crime issues.

When asked what the next two years will look like should the Republicans win the majority, Scott said he is hopeful they can pass legislation that will help Americans – and get President Biden's signature.

"I think the Democrats are going to get a rude awakening on Nov. 8th that, you know, high inflation, high crime, open borders, not what the American public wants," Scott said. "So, I'm hopeful that Republicans will pass good legislation and Joe Biden will sign it."

