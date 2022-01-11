Fauci on hot mic calls Republican senator a 'moron' after question on investment disclosures

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dr. Anthony Fauci was caught on a hot mic calling a Republican senator a "moron" during a contentious Capitol Hill hearing on Tuesday.

"What a moron, Jesus Christ!" Fauci could be heard saying after being questioned by Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas about disclosing his investments to Congress which Fauci, the highest paid federal employee in government, says he has done for decades.

"As the highest paid employee in the entire federal government," Marshall, a military veteran and a physician, asked. "Yes or no, would you be willing to submit to Congress and the public a financial disclosure that includes your past and current investments?"

Fauci responded, "I don't understand why you're asking me that question. My financial disclosure is public knowledge and has been so for the last thirty-seven years or so, 35 years."

Marshall then accused "big tech giants" of keeping that information from the public to which Fauci said, "All you have to do is ask for it. You're so misinformed. It's extraordinary."

The two continued to spar before Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington intervened at which point Fauci was caught on the hot mic disparaging Marshall.

Fauci's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

In the Senate hearing, Fauci also clashed with Republican Sen. Rand Paul accusing him of "distorting everything about me," which he said is Paul's "usual fashion."

Paul, a fierce critic of the National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases director, accused Fauci of playing a role in smearing doctors from Harvard, Oxford and Stanford who had positions different from his own.

