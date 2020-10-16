Sen. Ben Sasse unloads on Trump in call with constituents: 'A TV-obsessed narcissistic individual'

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., ripped President Trump in a phone call with constituents, saying the commander-in-chief "kisses dictators' butts," "sells out our allies," mistreats women and "spends like a drunken sailor."

Sasse said he fears a "blue tsunami" is coming in November and if Trump loses, which "looks likely," he's the going to take the Senate down with him.

“What the heck were any of us thinking that selling a TV-obsessed narcissistic individual to the American people was a good idea? It is not a good idea," Sasse in a recent telephone town hall with his constituents. "I think we are staring down the barrel of a blue tsunami and we’ve got to hold the Senate and that’s what I’m focused on.”

Sasse's nine-minute diatribe against Trump was first reported by the Washington Examiner, which obtained an audio recording of the town hall. Sasse was responding to a question from a constituent about the senator's relationship with Trump who asked: "Why do you have to criticize him so much?”

Sasse said he's found common ground with Trump on certain things, such as nominating conservative judges to the courts, but then he laid out a long list of faults and said it was important to "level" with Nebraskans.

Trump "mocks evangelicals behind closed doors," mistreats women and "flirted with white supremacists," Sasse said.

Trump mishandled the coronavirus pandemic, botched foreign policy and sought to profit off the presidency, the senator continued.

"His family has treated the presidency like a business opportunity," Sasse said.

Sasse believes Trump got elected in 2016 only because Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton was so unpopular. Republicans shouldn't assume that Americans really want four more years of Trump's "stupid political obsessions" and "rage tweeting," he said.

What's at stake that Trump may have turned so many people off, including young voters and women, that Republicans could lose the Senate, which would have tremendous consequences. He warned that Democrats will get rid of the filibuster, pack the Supreme Court and add more states to the union.

Sasse's office confirmed the authenticity of the recording to Fox News and passed along a new statement from the senator.

"I’ve said this a million times over the years: When we agree, the president and I work together – on stuff like Judge Amy Coney Barrett who is a total rock star," Sasse said in the statement, first reported by the Omaha World-Herald. "When we disagree, I’ll tell Nebraskans what I believe.”