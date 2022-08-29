Secret Service official Tony Ornato retires after 25 years amid Jan. 6 probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tony Ornato, the Secret Service supervisor assigned to former President Donald Trump during the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, retired from the United States Secret Service on Monday.

Ornato was in good standing after 25 years of service, USSS spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told Fox News.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified before the Jan. 6 committee in June that Ornato told her Trump repeatedly demanded that the Secret Service take him to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

She also testified that Ornato said the former president tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential vehicle he was in and lunged at another agent.

Ornato and the top agent on Trump's Secret Service detail who was in the car, Bobby Engel, testified to the Jan. 6 committee in private over the past year and never brought up the part about the steering wheel, a source close to Ornato told Fox News.

Ornato watched Hutchinson's testimony and was shocked when she said that he told her Trump lunged at the steering wheel, a source said.

His retirement comes after Secret Service Director James Murray announced his retirement last month to join Snap as the company's chief security officer.