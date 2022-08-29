Expand / Collapse search
Presidential
Published

Secret Service official Tony Ornato retires after 25 years amid Jan. 6 probe

Ornato is the latest Secret Service official to announce his retirement after James Murray left the agency last month

By David Spunt , Paul Best | Fox News
Tony Ornato, the Secret Service supervisor assigned to former President Donald Trump during the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, retired from the United States Secret Service on Monday. 

Ornato was in good standing after 25 years of service, USSS spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told Fox News. 

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testified before the Jan. 6 committee in June that Ornato told her Trump repeatedly demanded that the Secret Service take him to the Capitol on Jan. 6. 

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE ATTEMPTS TO SHOW TRUMP DELIBERATELY IGNORED CALLS FROM STAFF TO DEESCALATE RIOT

She also testified that Ornato said the former president tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential vehicle he was in and lunged at another agent. 

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. 

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Ornato and the top agent on Trump's Secret Service detail who was in the car, Bobby Engel, testified to the Jan. 6 committee in private over the past year and never brought up the part about the steering wheel, a source close to Ornato told Fox News. 

Ornato watched Hutchinson's testimony and was shocked when she said that he told her Trump lunged at the steering wheel, a source said. 

His retirement comes after Secret Service Director James Murray announced his retirement last month to join Snap as the company's chief security officer. 

