Sean Spicer: Trump will run 'on a record of accomplishment' in 2020

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said during an appearance on "America's Newsroom" Monday that Democratic presidential candidates just want "anyone who can beat Trump," but that the president will run in 2020 on his accomplishments.

As the number of Democratic candidates running reached 20 with the announcement of former Vice President Joe Biden, Spicer told Fox News that those running against Trump are "continuing to the far-left, socialist extreme."

"This president has done what he said he was going to do and run on a record of accomplishment," Spicer said. "He won 306 electoral votes - states like Michigan and Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - the GOP hadn't put some of those states in their column since 1988. The biggest problem for the Democratic party is that these elections will come down to a big binary choice, a contrast," he continued. He went on to discuss the recent rise in the GDP for the first quarter of 2019, which clocked in at an impressive 3.2 percent - a win for Trump's economic policy.

Spicer added that in his travels, he's discussed with a lot of young people who their ideal candidates are, and believes that the younger generations are galvanizing around big issues like climate change. Overwhelmingly, he says, he sees support for Bernie Sanders.

"Bernie had this same kind of issue last cycle, which is, here is this older gentleman that believes in socialism, and that's really attractive to young people. I have had the opportunity over the last year to visit several college campuses and I ask students who do you want?"

TRUMP SLAMS LEADERS OF 'DUES SUCKING FIREFIGHTERS' UNION AFTER BIDEN ENDORSEMENT

TRUMP SAYS HE WOULD BEAT BIDEN 'EASILY' IN 2020, TAKES SWIPE AT FORMER VP'S AGE

"They still by and large want Bernie," he said. "It is an interesting contrast - they get younger, new generation hipper candidates and still want to go with the old white guy."

He went on to discuss the massive age and experiential differences between political veterans like Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, and candidates like South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is currently at one of the top spots in the polls.

Spicer argued that it's important to not just consider Democratic candidates in the context of what demographics they might appeal to, but what the big issues are that they're running on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think that too often we've tried to look at the Democratic race through the lens of what demographic do they fit, what gender are they? What color are they and their ethnic background as opposed to what are their big issues? That's where you see a lot of energy in the Democratic party focused on people championing the big issues," he added.

Ultimately, he said, there is still a lot that needs to take place before a nomination is secured. The first official Democratic primary debates will be held this summer, when voters will get a much clearer picture of the issues championed by each candidate.

"You'll see a lot of ups and downs before this nomination is clinched," Spicer said.