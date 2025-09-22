SCOTUS allows Trump to fire Biden-appointed FTC commissioner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Supreme Court on Monday backed President Donald Trump's decision to fire a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, sending yet another signal that the high court intends to revisit a 90-year-old court precedent about executive firing power.

The temporary decision to maintain Biden-appointed commissioner Rebecca Slaughter's termination was issued 6-3 along ideological lines. The Supreme Court set oral arguments in the case for December.

Trump's decision to fire Slaughter and another Democrat-appointed commissioner, Alvaro Bedoya, faced legal challenges because it stood in tension with the FTC Act, which says commissioners should only be fired from their seven-year tenures for cause, such as malfeasance.

Trump fired Slaughter and Bedoya shortly after he took office without citing a cause other than the president's broad constitutional authority over the executive branch.

