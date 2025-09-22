Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Supreme Court

SCOTUS allows Trump to fire Biden-appointed FTC commissioner

The high court set oral arguments in the case for December as it inches toward revisiting Humphrey's Executor

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver Fox News
close
Trump is delivering on his deregulation promises, FTC chairman says Video

Trump is delivering on his deregulation promises, FTC chairman says

FTC chairman Andrew Ferguson joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the latest on the Meta antitrust trial as it enters its third week and the FTC's lawsuit against Uber. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Supreme Court on Monday backed President Donald Trump's decision to fire a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission, sending yet another signal that the high court intends to revisit a 90-year-old court precedent about executive firing power.

The temporary decision to maintain Biden-appointed commissioner Rebecca Slaughter's termination was issued 6-3 along ideological lines. The Supreme Court set oral arguments in the case for December.

Slaughter of the FTC at hearing

Rebecca Slaughter, commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, July 13, 2023. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump's decision to fire Slaughter and another Democrat-appointed commissioner, Alvaro Bedoya, faced legal challenges because it stood in tension with the FTC Act, which says commissioners should only be fired from their seven-year tenures for cause, such as malfeasance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump fired Slaughter and Bedoya shortly after he took office without citing a cause other than the president's broad constitutional authority over the executive branch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue