Schumer, Dems pre-election report urges voters to be wary of 'misinformation' about results

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other Democrats in the upper chamber warned Americans in a new report that "counting ballots may take longer" in some places and they "should be prepared to reject misinformation" about the upcoming election.

Schumer, alongside Senate Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., released the report on Tuesday, which was geared at setting voter expectations for Election Day in less than two weeks and urging people to vote.

"Just like 2020, Donald Trump and his allies continue to refuse to commit to accepting the results of the election if he loses while pushing dangerous and divisive rhetoric to sow discord and undermine confidence in our election process. Americans losing faith in the results of our elections doesn’t just risk another January 6th but puts our very democracy at risk," Schumer said in a statement.

"Senate Democrats remain committed to ensuring all Americans can vote without fear or intimidation."

Former President Trump will face off against Vice President Harris in November to determine who will succeed historically unpopular President Biden.

In response to the Democrats' release of the report, Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Fox News Digital in a statement, "President Trump has always been clear: we must have free and fair elections. The Democrats are the real threat to democracy, weaponizing the justice system against President Trump for the past year to interfere in the election and unconstitutionally remove him from the ballot."

"Just last night, Joe Biden admitted the Democrat's strategy has always been to ‘lock him up,’" she added.

During a political event in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Biden said, "I know this sounds bizarre. It sounds like if I said this five years ago, you'd lock me up. We got to lock him up," in reference to Trump, who has been indicted in four court cases.

Biden quickly backtracked, explaining, "Politically lock him up, lock him out. That's what we have to do."

In a section of the Democrats' report titled, "In some states, we may not know the winner on Election Night. That’s OK," the Democrats explained that processing mail and absentee ballots, as well as the different rules governing the process in different states, could delay final results of the election.

The senators additionally outlined, "Background on Election Procedures," in certain crucial states that are either presidential or congressional battlegrounds, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

"The right to vote is fundamental to our democracy, and we must do everything we can to protect it and uphold the integrity of the election process," Klobuchar said in a statement. "That means pushing back on efforts to sow chaos during election season."

"As this report explains, it also means making sure that Americans know that it is possible that the outcome in some states will not be known on November 5th. While some states have expedited their counting requirements since 2020, we should be prepared to be patient about results in places where counting ballots may take longer. Americans should keep making their voices heard at the ballot box."

The report comes as politicians brace for a presidential race and Senate and House races that will determine majorities that are considered too close for comfort.

