Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Schools must stop paddling, spanking students, Biden education secretary says

Department of Education letter says it's 'unacceptable' that corporal punishment remains legal in 23 states

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

President Biden's secretary of education released a letter calling for the end of all corporal punishment in U.S. schools.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona sent the "dear colleague" letter to governors, chief state school officers, and other school leaders nationwide on Friday, calling for the end of all corporal punishment.

"It’s unacceptable that corporal punishment remains legally permissible in at least 23 states. Our children urgently need their schools to raise the bar for supporting their mental health and wellbeing," Cardona wrote in the letter

MASSACHUSETTS TEACHERS' UNION BEGS FOR CASH AFTER BEING FORCED TO HANDOVER $300K FOR ILLEGAL STRIKE

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C. (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

He continued, "Despite years of research linking corporal punishment to poorer psychological, behavioral, and academic outcomes, tens of thousands of children and youth are subjected to beating and hitting or other forms of physical harm in school every academic year, with students of color and students with disabilities disproportionately affected."

Corporal punishment includes any form of physical punishment, including hitting, spanking, paddling and fixed postures for extended periods of time.

LOS ANGELES UNIFIED ANNOUNCES SCHOOLS WILL REMAIN CLOSED FOR THIRD DAY AMID TEACHER STRIKE

The U.S. Department of Education building in Washington, D.C. 

The U.S. Department of Education building in Washington, D.C.  (STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the letter, corporal punishment is allowed in 23 states. 

Cardona said corporal punishment is "associated with higher rates of mental health issues, including mood, anxiety, and other personality disorders; drug and alcohol use disorders; higher rates of aggression, antisocial behavior, and other externalizing problems; and lower cognitive ability relating to verbal capacity, brain development, and academic achievement." 

Students of color, boys and students with disabilities are more likely to be physically disciplined, according to Education Department data, he said.

"Schools should be safe places where all students and educators interact in positive ways that foster students' growth, belonging, and dignity—not places that teach or exacerbate violence and fear," Cardona concluded. "Let's all work together to move away from this harmful practice and to create learning environments that are safe and supportive for all students."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Biden speaks as Miguel Cardona, US secretary of education, right, listens in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C.

President Biden speaks as Miguel Cardona, US secretary of education, right, listens in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C. (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The Department of Education said in an accompanying communiqué that Cardona's letter builds on similar guidance in 2016 from Secretary John King Jr. and 2014 Secretary Arne Duncan.

The department wrote, "This letter reinforces the Department of Education’s position that corporal punishment in schools should be replaced with evidence-based practices, such as implementing multi-tiered systems of support like Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports, that create a safe and healthy school environments."

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics