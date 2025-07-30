Schiff decries Bove’s confirmation as ‘corruption’ despite DOJ referral into his own mortgage dealings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., blasted Republicans for confirming President Donald Trump’s former defense attorney Emil Bove as a federal judge Tuesday after the senator himself was referred to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution amid allegations of mortgage fraud.

The Senate voted to confirm Bove to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit in a 50–49 vote Tuesday, amid a challenging confirmation process involving allegations from three whistleblowers who alleged Bove disregarded court orders surrounding Trump’s mass deportation agenda and misled lawmakers during his confirmation hearing.

"Republicans just voted to confirm Emil Bove. Despite whistleblowers confirming he urged them to ignore court orders," Schiff said in a Tuesday X post. "Despite it being clear he lied to the Judiciary Committee. And despite the danger he poses to the rule of law. The corruption of the bench continues."

No Democrats voted to back Bove. They were joined by Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine.

Meanwhile, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Tuesday on the Senate floor he backed Bove and said that Bove had faced "unfair accusations and abuse."

After representing Trump in his criminal prosecutions, Bove joined Trump’s Justice Department to serve as the principal associate deputy attorney general.

Meanwhile, Schiff has come under scrutiny for his own alleged misconduct and was referred to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution stemming from a mortgage document controversy.

The director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) wrote a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in May, outlining Schiff’s alleged misconduct over his homes in both Maryland and California.

FHFA Director William Pulte wrote in the letter, obtained by Fox News Digital Monday, that Schiff "falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, impacting payments from 2003–2019 for a Potomac, Maryland-based property."

It’s unclear whether the Justice Department has launched any actions against Schiff yet, and the Justice Department declined to provide comment to Fox News Digital.

Schiff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Meanwhile, Trump has railed against Schiff for years — and did so again in July, claiming he would love to see Schiff "brought to justice."

"I have always suspected Shifty Adam Schiff was a scam artist," Trump posted to Truth Social on July 15. "And now I learn that Fannie Mae’s Financial Crimes Division have concluded that Adam Schiff has engaged in a sustained pattern of possible Mortgage Fraud."

In response, Schiff said that Trump’s claims amounted to a "baseless attempt at political retribution."

"Since I led his first impeachment, Trump has repeatedly called for me to be arrested for treason," Schiff said in a July 15 X post. "So in a way, I guess this is a bit of a letdown. And this baseless attempt at political retribution won’t stop me from holding him accountable. Not by a long shot."

