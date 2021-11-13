Sarah Sanders snaps up Arkansas endorsements from governor, congressional delegation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has snapped up a slew of endorsements in her run for the Arkansas governor's office, including backing from outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the state's entire congressional delegation, according to reports.

Hutchinson, in his endorsement Friday, said Arkansas would "be in good hands" with Sanders as governor. He can’t run again because of term limits.

"I’ve known Sarah Huckabee Sanders most of her life and know firsthand her love for our state and her heart for public service," he added. "Sarah has earned the Republican nomination and I’m delighted today to endorse her for Governor."

Both of the state's U.S. senators and all four of its members of the U.S. House also endorsed Sanders this week, FOX 16 in Little Rock reported.

Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Bruce Westerman and Steve Womack wrote in a joint statement, "We are proud to endorse Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor of Arkansas. We know she is the right leader for our state, and it is time for Republicans to come together so we can move forward in our fight for a stronger Arkansas and a stronger America."

In a joint statement released Thursday, Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman said Sanders would make an "outstanding governor."

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Tuesday dropped her bid for governor, clearing Sanders' path to the Republican nomination for the job.

Rutledge said in a statement said that it was time for "Christian conservative leaders to unite" – although the attorney general has in the past criticized Sanders for not having much accomplishment behind her rhetoric.

"While my opponent talks about the liberal left in Washington, D.C., she has done nothing to effectively combat them in the last several years," Rutledge told The Associated Press in September.

This week, Sanders thanked Rutledge for her leadership after she dropped out of the race.

She also said she was "grateful for the support of the entire Arkansas congressional delegation as they stand with me in the fight for freedom" on Friday, according to FOX 16.

Sanders' father, Mike Huckabee, served as governor of Arkansas from 1996 to 2007.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.