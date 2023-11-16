George Santos faces calls to 'resign immediately' after damning ethics report

Embattled GOP Rep. George Santos of New York is facing calls to "resign" after the release of his damning ethics committee report.

The House Ethics Committee released its report on Santos on Thursday that accused him of having "used campaign funds for personal purposes" and "engaged in fraudulent conduct," among other allegations.

Santos released a lengthy statement defending himself amid the release and calling for a constitutional convention under Article V.

HOUSE ETHICS COMMITTEE HEAD TO MOVE TO EXPEL GEORGE SANTOS AFTER RELEASE OF DAMNING REPORT

However, the embattled Republican congressman – who announced he would not be seeking re-election – is now facing calls to resign from both sides of the aisle.

New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler said in an X post Thursday that Santos should be "removed from Congress" if he does not resign.

"George Santos should end this farce and resign immediately," Lawler said. "If he refuses, he must be removed from Congress."

"His conduct is not only unbecoming and embarrassing, it is criminal," Lawler said. "He is unfit to serve and if he had any dignity, he would resign today."

"George Santos should resign," Democrat New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted.

New York Democrat Rep. Ritchie Torres wrote: "George Santos, who illegally spent campaign funds on porn sites and Botox, has announced he is no longer seeking re-election."

"I will be the sole surviving Jew-ish gay Latino Congressman from New York," he added.

Santos' office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The chairman of the House Ethics Committee will move to expel Santos from Congress after the release of a damning report into the embattled Long Island Republican.

"Chairman Guest feels that the evidence uncovered in the Committee’s investigation is more than sufficient to warrant punishment, and that the most appropriate punishment is expulsion," Republican Mississippi Rep. Michael Guest's personal office told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

"So, separate from the Committee process and his role as Chairman, he plans to file an expulsion resolution during tomorrow’s 9:00 a.m. pro forma session."

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind contributed reporting.